Dec
7
Fri
6:00 pm Pasadena Playhouse District Holi... @ Vroman's Bookstore
Pasadena Playhouse District Holi... @ Vroman's Bookstore
Dec 7 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
A free concert features Little Brazil performing its signature Brazilian sound and holiday classics, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free.
7:00 pm Charity Dance Show at Arcadia Pe... @ Arcadia Performing Arts Center
Charity Dance Show at Arcadia Pe... @ Arcadia Performing Arts Center
Dec 7 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
The Arcadia High School Dance Department hosts their annual Charity Dance Show, featuring the school’s Orchesis Dance Company, joined by professional and pre-professional dances companies performing contemporary and hip-hop dance, Chinese folk dance and other[...]
Dec
8
Sat
10:00 am Art on Palm @ Jones Coffee Roasters
Art on Palm @ Jones Coffee Roasters
Dec 8 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
The annual event features works by more than 40 artists, this year in its new location, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists involved share a portion of proceeds with Sierra Madre arts organization[...]
1:00 pm Guided Tour at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Guided Tour at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Dec 8 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
A guided tour visits the new exhibition, “Woven Tales of Helen and Dido” from 1 to 2 p.m., included in regular museum admission of $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, free for members, students and[...]
2:00 pm Old Pasadena Yappy Holidays Dogg... @ Big Bang Theory Way
Old Pasadena Yappy Holidays Dogg... @ Big Bang Theory Way
Dec 8 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Dogs and their people can pose with holiday-themed props created by artist Heidi Moreno, take pictures with costumed elves, enjoy live jazz and swing by the Holly Street Stompers and receive happy hour pricing at[...]
