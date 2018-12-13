Holiday Helpers

Rusnak and Starbucks collect toys for Hillsides kids

Rusnak/Pasadena Audi in Old Pasadena is collecting holiday toys for Hillsides, a Southern California foster care and mental health organization. Visitors are invited to drop off unwrapped toys in collection boxes on display in the Audi showroom until Christmas Eve.

“The Rusnak family has supported Hillsides for 20 years, and we are thrilled to be able to help provide children with a happy holiday,” Elizabeth Rusnak Arizmendi, vice president of public relations for Rusnak Auto Group and a 2017 winner of a Hillsides Lifetime Achievement Award, said in a prepared statement. Hillsides serves 17,000 families and children throughout Southern California, many of them low-income. Without assistance from the community, families would not be able to afford holiday meals and presents for their children.

Starbucks is also collecting toys for Hillsides kids, placing toy collection boxes for the charity outlets throughout the San Gabriel Valley. Customers are encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating Starbucks through Dec. 21. This year, the company’s ninth year of collecting toys for Hillsides, 55 Starbucks are participating.

“Many of the families who receive our services and programs cannot afford holiday meals or gifts. Every donated gift means that a child will have at least one toy to open. We are so thankful for Starbucks for once again partnering with us and helping bring joy to the children we serve,” said Joseph M. Costa, Hillsides president and chief executive officer.

Rusnak/Pasadena Audi is located at 267 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. The dealership is a member of Rusnak Auto Group, which has 15 locations across Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties.

The Future on Display

ArtCenter grads present their work at Convention Center event

The public is invited to meet ArtCenter College of Design’s fall graduating class from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and view works created by the next generation of artists and designers at the Pasadena Convention Center’s Exhibition Hall , 300 E. Green St., Pasadena.

The show is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required.

Departments on view in the undergrad portion of the exhibition are advertising, entertainment design, environmental design, film, fine art, graphic design, illustration, interaction design, photography and imaging, product design and transportation design

Departments on view in the graduate portion of the program are art, film, industrial design and transportation systems and design.

‘Creating the Future’

Rosemarie Piccioni named first-ever associate provost of online education

ArtCenter College of Design has named Rosemarie Piccioni as its first-ever associate provost of online education.

“Rose has the ideal combination of what ArtCenter needs for this leadership position: depth of knowledge, breadth of diverse professional experience and passion for the arts, creativity, and education,” said ArtCenter Provost Karen Hofmann.

Piccioni will utilize her experience and expertise to launch ArtCenter Online, a new initiative to offer entry-level courses for future students, continuing professional education for alumni, and courses of general interest to the public.

“I’m so pleased to be joining this vibrant educational community,” said Piccioni. “The ArtCenter spirit of innovation and creativity fosters collaboration and provides a rich palette for creating exemplary teaching and learning experiences.”

Picconio’s higher education experience includes launching the Penn State Video Learning Network and, as the director of UCLA Extension and UCLA Global Online’s teaching teams, charting the course for both synchronous and asynchronous online learning experiences for 3,000 students learning from more than 2,000 instructors in 50,000 online courses.

“ArtCenter Online is the new portal that will provide online access to the deep learning experiences that ArtCenter is known for globally,” said Piccioni. “We will be creating opportunities for art and design learners across the state, country and the world to engage with our faculty, student colleagues and industry partners to learn, and then become active leaders in creating the future.” n