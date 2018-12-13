Imagine if “The Wizard of Oz” took place on Christmas Eve and had Dorothy swept away by a freak blizzard rather than a tornado. Now picture that when Dorothy lands in Oz, she and the Munchkins and witches and talking lion, scarecrow and tin man all sing songs by 1980s superstar pop acts ranging from Journey to Wham amid their adventures.

Add in Tony Award-winning actress Marisa Janet Winokur as the good witch Glinda and Kermit the Frog as the Wizard of Oz and you might think you’re having a really weird dream. Yet in fact, this is all part of a very unique reality, as they’re all elements of “The Wonderful Winter of Oz” — the latest genre-blending Christmas musical in the Lythgoe Family Panto series of plays that have been enthralling area audiences for the past seven years. “Oz” will run from Saturday through Dec. 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

A mix of classic fairy tales (past shows have incorporated “Aladdin,” “Peter Pan,” “Snow White,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Robin Hood” and “Cinderella”) with Christmas-themed storylines, starring an eclectic array of stars and featuring classic pop songs that the audience sings along with, the pantos have proven to be incredibly popular. And this year, the most famous Muppet of them all — Kermit the Frog — is thrilled to be a part of the fun.

“From the time I was just a tadpole, ‘The Wizard of Oz’ has always been one of my all-time favorites, and it’s a great honor to play the title role,” Kermit wrote in reply to emailed questions. “As a wizard, I get to stand out. Normally, as a green frog in green Emerald City, I’d usually blend in with so many ordinary things. Plus, as the Wizard I get to hide behind curtains, hobnob with my fellow wizards and do lots of loud bellowing.

“It’s a big responsibility! I took bellowing lessons,” adds Kermit. “Miss Piggy is a diva, and one of the world’s top bellowers. Also, I went to see an amphibian dermatologist to make sure that I’m just the right shade of green. I don’t want to clash with the Emerald City.”

The “Oz” cast also features young singer, actress and dancer Mackenzie Ziegler (“Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” “Dance Moms”) as Dorothy. She has built a massive social media presence of over 25 million followers across several platforms, and is backed by an ace cast including Phil Lamarr of “Mad TV” fame as the Tin Man and Jared Gertner of Broadway’s “The Book of Mormon” as the Scarecrow.

The series is the brainchild of Australian producer-director Bonnie Lythgoe, who is one of the masterminds behind of the smash TV series “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” She teamed with her son Kris to find the right wacky formula for the shows, and they first came to life on the stage of the Pasadena Playhouse before their explosive popularity required the larger venue of the Civic Auditorium.

“Panto is a lot like what we do with the Muppets — musical comedy with lots of singing, dancing, crazy gags and slapstick,” says Kermit. “So far, there are no boomerang fish throwers in the show. But, it’s a Lythgoe Family Panto, so anything is possible. See you at the show!”

“The Wonderful Winter of Oz” runs from Saturday through Dec. 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets start at $40, with Family Four Packs for $99 and Golden Tickets enabling ticket holders ages 4 to 12 to have a special onstage experience during the production for an additional $75 each. Call (626) 449-7362 or visit thepasadenacivic.com.