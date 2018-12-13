GO GREEN

Our nation is slowly destroying the future of the planet. Carbon dioxide emissions are heating up the planet and we are just beginning to see the disastrous effects in worsening hurricanes, droughts, fires and the extinction of species. A recent Trump administration report shows that we are facing a 10 percent decline in GDP by the end of the century because of climate change.

We have less than 10 years to convert our economy to zero carbon emissions or the changes will become even more severe and permanent.

Instead we can enact the Green New Deal which is an ambitious plan to transform our economy and bring our emissions under control. This plan will boost our economy as we transition while meeting the climate goals.

Please contact your representative, Adam Schiff or Judy Chu, and ask them to please endorse the Green New Deal.

– BURT CULVER

MONTROSE

DENOUNCE PUTIN

Vladimir Putin and his government are an extremely serious global threat which can no longer be downplayed or ignored, especially by President Trump and company.

According to Richard Clarke, former US National Coordinator for Security, National Infrastructure and Counterterrorism and Special Advisor to five US presidents, one of the greatest threats to our nation is from a business called “The Internet Research Agency.” It is located in St. Petersburg, Russia and is not a legitimate business. In reality, it is a front for Russian hackers and propaganda specialists. Their purpose is to hack into and interfere with our nation’s computers. These operatives have been hacking into our power plants, sewage plants and our elections for years. Most likely, the Russians have been doing this to many other countries as well.

Clarke says that these Putin gangsters have also been using social media and pretending to be Americans. They have been making inflammatory Facebook posts and sending out thousands of toxic tweets in order to incite anger and violence among our fellow citizens. In short, they’ve been trying to destabilize our country.

In addition to the Internet Research Agency, the Russians also have many other such operations located in numerous areas. As a result, the United States — and probably other countries — are essentially under perpetual cyberattack by Russia. This has been going on for many years and it must end.

In addition, Putin has had a stranglehold on Russia for a long time. He used to head up the KGB and is still notorious for his brutal policies and tactics which include assassination, torture and personally conducted executions of his political enemies. Those opponents who run against him during Russia’s presidential elections tend to either get arrested or threatened, thus they are suddenly declared ineligible to remain in the race. Putin wields a great deal of power through his use of the new central Russian intelligence agency, now known as the GRU — a direct offshoot of the former KGB — and, of course, he controls the military. All considered, there is very little chance that Russia will ever be free from him or that the rest of the world will ever be safe from him. In addition, according to various investigations, he possesses enormous wealth — somewhere between $66 billion to $200 billion, which President Trump has allegedly helped him launder through the use of various investment projects owned by Trump.

The American government and all others, as well as citizens around the globe, must publicly denounce Putin, his cabinet, his assassins, hackers, etc. Also, Robert Mueller’s investigation must proceed and expose the Putin/Trump money laundering. Everyone should work together and engage in mass protests and letter-writing campaigns to newspapers and other mass media in order to expose Putin, the GRU and Trump. Every American and Russian who is able to express themselves must promote an end to the presidency of both leaders. Lastly, concerning Putin, the United Nations should step in and issue an indictment against Putin for committing global sabotage, assassination and crimes against humanity! He is the reincarnation of Khrushchev and has the potential for becoming a modern Hitler!

– PHILIP A. LEFCOURT

PASADENA

