In the last couple of months, Pasadena and its surrounding cities have seen a surge in Asian fusion restaurants. But while Asian cuisine is always welcome with open arms, I was craving something different. With the company of my sister (I seem to have a pattern going with family meals here) we surprisingly and rather quickly agreed to try Shawerma Masters, a new Mediterranean restaurant. Even more surprising, we also decided to try Me + Crepe, thinking we were onto a cool new dessert spot, and discovering they make Chinese-style crepes instead. It was a pleasant surprise to say the least.

Located on East Washington Boulevard, right next to Mijares Restaurant, Shawerma Masters has only been open for a little over a month. It is a tiny place, with seating for 16 and one small table outside the restaurant. During dinner, we realized the size was likely why many orders were placed to go. However, for a party of two it was sufficiently comfortable, except for the open door bringing in an evening chill. When asked if we could shut the door, one of the staff members said it would get too hot over the stove for them. While we don’t get freezing temperature, it’s cold at night, so it seems this could present a problem heading into winter, either for cold customers or hot staff or both. Another staff member quickly went over and said he could shut it halfway, which helped.

My sister and I immediately noticed the menu not only boasts shawarma among other Middle Eastern dishes, but several types of Mediterranean fare. Most of their traditional dishes come in wraps and paninis, plates, bowls and burgers. We started with the spicy garlic fries ($3.99) which were coated with small chili flakes and didn’t seem too spicy until we were halfway through, when it became difficult to enjoy without a refill of water.

My sister opted for the chicken kebab in a bowl ($6.99), which is served over a small bed of rice, red onion and a slice of tomato. Since we (by we, I mean Americans) are so accustomed to overindulging and gluttonous proportions, we were surprised at the modest size of her bowl. However, for the price, it was both filling and a good deal. The rice was delicious and the juicy chicken grilled to perfection. I decided to go with their specialty, chicken shawarma in a sandwich ($6.99). Rather than a traditional panini, or sandwich, the chicken, lettuce, pickles and garlic paste were wrapped tightly in pita and served with a side of hummus as a combo. What makes shawarma so flavorful and unique is the way it’s roasted for hours on a motorized spit, turning, and cooking in fat and the meat’s own juices. Shavings are then cut from the meat as it turns. Thanks to shawarma, we also have pastor, which is cooked the same way.

All the ingredients blended well with the garlic paste, though I imagine the beef or more traditional lamb is even better. On the list of must-try items at Shawerma’s are the gyros plate ($12.99), French fries sandwich ($5.99) and the falafel ($6.99 for a dozen).

Now onto the fun part of the evening. I’ll admit I made a quick Yelp search online as we drove to Old Pasadena and walked around, which is how we found Me + Crepe. By the images on their page, it looked promising. We walked into another small yet charming interior, this one possessing wooden tables, wooden salt shakers, a chalkboard wall filled with Chinese inspired drawings of people buying crepes, and pictures of customers displayed on a TV.

Once ready, customers can walk up to the cashier and give their orders, able to modify any of the already popular menu items. Traditional Chinese crepes, or jianbing, are famous street food in China, widely recognized for being both affordable and delicious. Between $7.95 and a whopping $39.95 for fried duck, Me + Crepe is far from the classic Chinese favorite. Despite this, they offer something that is hard to find anywhere in the area. The first four items listed on the menu were pointed out to us as the most popular, so we went with the vegetarian crepe ($7.95) and added cheese for a $1.50 upcharge. We also went with the Chinese donut as opposed to chips, which was the perfect choice. The donut was fluffy and crispy on the outside, giving a variety of flavors and textures with the egg, lettuce, corn and other greens. I’d never tasted anything like it, and can only imagine what all of their other concoctions must taste like.

They boast barbecue pork ($9.95), barbecue duck ($13.95), Peking duck ($13.95) and the priciest foie gras ($39.95), or fried duck liver with special sauce. You can also create your own, or choose additional add-ons to each for various upcharges. Each crepe can be ordered as a combo with tea infused egg or soybean milk for an extra $3. Everything on the menu is unlike any “crepe” I’ve ever seen, and the staff is friendly and willing to answer questions and give suggestions for first timers like myself. While my sister and I were craving something sweet, Me + Crepe managed to surprise us, impress us with its unique fare, and made us want to tell everyone we know who would find it is interesting.

Shawerma Masters

1802 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 486-2800

shawermamasters.com

Me + Crepe

89 E. Green St., Pasadena, (626) 345-5291

meandcrepe.com