Dec
13
Thu
6:00 pm “The Nightmare Before Christmas”... @ Pasadena Public Library, Central Branch
“The Nightmare Before Christmas”... @ Pasadena Public Library, Central Branch
Dec 13 @ 6:00 pm
Guests are invited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” with a party, featuring photo opportunities with life-sized images of Jack, Sally and Zero, an opportunity drawing and a free screening of[...]
6:30 pm Women’s City Club of Pasadena Me... @ Women's City Club of Pasadena
Women’s City Club of Pasadena Me... @ Women's City Club of Pasadena
Dec 13 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
A Merry Mixer features a light dinner buffet and no-host bar from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for members, $20 for non-members.
7:00 pm Holiday Beer Dinner at Matt Denn... @ Matt Denny's Ale House Restaurant
Holiday Beer Dinner at Matt Denn... @ Matt Denny's Ale House Restaurant
Dec 13 @ 7:00 pm
The restaurant presents its annual Holiday Beer Dinner, featuring a five-course meal paired with 10 great beers, starting at 7 p.m. Cost is $67. Call for reservations.
7:30 pm Jazz at the Blue Guitar @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Jazz at the Blue Guitar @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Dec 13 @ 7:30 pm
The club at Arroyo Seco Golf Course presents the Molly Miller Trio at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available on the website.
Dec
14
Fri
6:00 pm Pasadena Playhouse District Holi... @ Vroman's Bookstore
Pasadena Playhouse District Holi... @ Vroman's Bookstore
Dec 14 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
The concert features jazz by Kira & the Major 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. Free.
