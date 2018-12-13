VARIOUS ARTISTS, Something Shocking From the Stocking (JoZee): ***½

If traditional Christmas carols make you green as the Grinch, this 19-track rock and punk collection might jingle your bells. From the confrontational churn of Santa Sabbath and the Real Oh My (featuring Mike Watt) to the stomping soul of the Schizophonics (“Casbah Christmas Party,” a standout), Insect Surfers’ twangy surf, Magnet Hearts’ bouncy garage rock, and I See Hawks in LA’s irreverence (the surreal “God Rest Ye Merry War Pigs”), it’s a refreshingly diverse, mostly lighthearted alternative to usual holiday fare. CD release party at Café Nela in Cypress Park Sunday, Dec. 16. somethingshockingfromthestocking.bandcamp.com

KEVIN BURKE, An Evening With Kevin Burke: Tunes & Stories (Loftus): ***

The Bothy Band alum was in terrific fiddling form during these 2016 solo concert performances. Though he’s lived in Portland, Oregon, for almost 40 years — a declaration that inspires enthusiastic applause from a hometown audience — Burke remains musically grounded in his Irish “cultural and spiritual home,” and his humorous yarns about legendary Sligo musicians, mentors and bandmates are as engaging as the polkas, reels and ballads he plays with rhythmic snap. The musette-inspired “Paris Nights,” composed with fellow Portlander Cal Scott, is a graceful surprise. At Caltech Saturday, Dec. 15. kevinburke.com

JAMES HOUSE AND THE BLUES COWBOYS, James House and the Blues Cowboys (Victor House): ***½

Based in Nashville, where he’s co-written songs for country, rock and blues stars (Dwight Yoakam, Rod Stewart and Joe Bonamassa, to name a few), House flexes a muscular blend of bluesy rock with his own driving band, in which he plays B3 organ and guitar. (Will Kimbrough and Kenny Greenberg also contribute swampy fretwork.) It’s slick, but House’s storytelling and fervent vocals give it heart. Highlights: “Good Love,” “Moving On Over,” “Well Ran Dry.” jameshousemusic.com

GOSPELBEACH, Another Winter Alive (Alive Naturalsound): ***

A sweet addition to the LA pop collective’s first two albums, this kicks off promisingly with band buddy/co-founder Neal Casal’s “Freeway to the Canyon,” whose feel-good melody and chiming guitars set the Dead-backing-Petty tone. It’s the first of five tracks recorded during sessions for last year’s “Another Summer of Love”; “Dreamin’,” by frontman Brent Rademaker and Trevor Beld-Jimenez, is also warmly addictive, and both songs are among GospelbeacH’s strongest. During the album’s less sonically crisp second half — concert versions of five songs from their first two releases — Rademaker sounds reedier, harmonies less committed, but fans may appreciate the band’s looseness. alive-records.com/artist/gospelbeach