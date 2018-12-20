WALKING THE WALK

Anti-human trafficking exhibit ‘A Walk in Her Shoes’ runs through Dec. 31 at Pasadena Central Library

The traveling art exhibit “A Walk in Her Shoes” is bringing awareness of domestic human trafficking to the Pasadena Central Library, where it runs through Dec. 31.

Created by Kate Wedell, a survivor of trafficking and founder of the anti-trafficking organization CherishedLA, “A Walk in Her Shoes” is an interactive art exhibit conveying a compilation of stories of women who have survived human trafficking, sexual exploitation, addictions and life on the streets.

The purpose of “A Walk in Her Shoes” is to raise awareness about human trafficking and the connection between childhood sexual abuse and the sex industry. Displayed on each white pillar are the actual shoes worn by survivors during their time in the sex industry. Using a smartphone and the provided headphones, visitors can scan the QR Code on the front of each pillar to listen to each survivor’s story in her own voice.

“A Walk in Her Shoes” is being displayed in the Readings and Humanities wing exhibit cases at the library, located at 285 E. Walnut St. For the purposes of this exhibit each story is transcribed next to the survivor’s actual shoe.

CherishedLA is a nonprofit residential program and social enterprise located in the high desert for women survivors of domestic commercialized sexual exploitation, human trafficking, addictions and life on the streets. CherishedLA’s mission is to equip and empower women survivors to live healthy and flourishing lives and become productive citizens in their communities.

Cherished outreach teams visit women currently in the commercial sex industry to let them know they are loved, valued and cherished and not alone by bringing the women a gift in a pink bag with a makeup piece, jewelry and information about Cherished inviting them to join the support group. Support group and breakfast is held every Friday for residents and nonresident survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

To learn more about CherishedLA or ways to give, call (661) 214-3020 or visit cherishedLA.org.

LOCAL GREEN

Chamber of Commerce, city of Pasadena partner to sponsor ‘Shop Pasadena’ promotional campaign

In an effort to encourage local residents and workers to shop in Pasadena, the city and the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce are collaborating on a promotional campaign to encourage patronage of local stores during the holidays and beyond.

The Shop Pasadena campaign consists of advertisements in local media, which are donated by media partners. The campaign features bus shelter ads that are on display throughout Pasadena through January. JC Decaux/OUTFRONT Media generously provides the bus shelter ad space in partnership with the city’s transportation division.

The ads were designed in partnership with graphic design and advertising students from Pasadena City College. Students in Associate Professor Jerry Graves’ graphic design and advertising class were presented with the challenge of designing bus shelter size advertising posters that could also be scaled to print and online media formats.

Sales tax dollars, business license fees, property taxes and other assessments paid by commercial interests return a dividend to the city to pay for essential services such as police and fire protection and also support our local public schools, parks and Pasadena City College.

Four design concepts were chosen which reflect different aspects of Pasadena with messages encouraging residents and visitors to shop in Pasadena.