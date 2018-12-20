I

nterim Police John Perez will take over the job on a permanent basis, according to City Manager Steve Mermell.

On Tuesday, Perez told the Pasadena Weekly that he will be sworn in next month, assuming the reins of a department with 240 sworn officers, 13 reserve officers, 126 civilian employees and an annual budget of $82 million.

A former deputy chief, Perez has served as interim chief since last April, when former Chief Phillip Sanchez left the department. He beat out local Cmdr. Cheryl Moody and 66 other candidates for the department’s top job.

“After conducting a five-month long national search which attracted almost 70 applicants from a range of agencies, it became clear to me that Chief Perez is what Pasadena needs at this time,” Mermell wrote in a prepared statement.

“His knowledge of the city — and of its people — is certainly germane, but it is his leadership, his innovation and his willingness to work with the community that he serves which ultimately led to his selection,” Mermell continued. “Chief Perez is supremely qualified to lead us forward and we congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion.”

Perez, a 52-year old married father of two, has been with the department since 1988, since then working virtually every detail, including homicide, SWAT, gang and narcotics enforcement, internal affairs and community relations.

He graduated from West Covina High School in 1984 and became a police cadet right out of high school. Perez earned a master’s degree in behavioral science from Cal State, Dominguez Hills and a doctorate in public administration from an online college.

“I’m humbled by the honor to serve as the next Pasadena Police Chief,” Perez told the newspaper. “Our goal is to continue our community collaboration and excellence in policing. I’m also extremely fortunate to have the support of my family, the department and our community.”

On July 29, 2016 Sanchez and detectives saved Perez’s life after he suffered cardiac arrest while working out in the gym at the police station. Perez was dead for more than a minute before he was brought back to life by the former chief and others using CPR and an automated external defibrillator, a lightweight, portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart.

“It gave me a new perspective on life and the value of making a difference,” Perez said of the experience in an interview in May. “It provided me with the understanding from God to focus on what I can influence to make change and to bless those things I have no influence over and send it on its way.”

Perez’s promotion marks the first time the city has picked a chief from within the department in 20 years. The city’s two previous police chiefs, Sanchez and Bernard Melekian, came to Pasadena from Santa Monica.

The search became controversial last month after former Lt. Phlunte Riddle announced she did not receive an interview during the search process. However, Riddle wished Perez well in the position.

“I’ve known John for over 30 years,” Riddle told the Weekly. “I am looking forward to his continued leadership in the department and I know he will lead the community well.”

When the Pasadena Weekly spoke to Perez in May, shortly after he became the interim chief, he said he had not yet made a decision to apply for the job and cited the work that needed to be done in order to build a more stable department. Two weeks later he announced he would apply for the job.

Perez inherits a department that has faced strong scrutiny over the past five years due to exposure on social media platforms, which has made it harder to appease critics of use-of-force incidents.

Local residents have been calling for more civilian oversight since the 2012 officer-involved shooting death of unarmed teenager Kendrec McDade, followed four years later by the officer-involved death of Reginald Thomas Jr.

Last year, more fuel was thrown on that fire with illegal Internet gun sales made by former Lt. Vasken Gourdikian, and the violent arrest of Altadena motorist Christopher Ballew.

The Ballew case could be the first major test for the new chief.

In that incident, Officers Zachary Lujan and Lerry Esparza followed Ballew’s late-model Mercedes into a gas station at the corner on Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue. The encounter turned violent after Ballew refused to let the officers handcuff him. Video footage of the incident recorded by a passerby showed Ballew being hit in the head with fists and across his legs and ankles with an extended metal police baton.

The city has delayed the internal affairs investigation of the incident pending the conclusion of a civil lawsuit. After the lawsuit is concluded, Perez will have to render a decision on the force used by the officers, who have been reassigned to desk duty.

Despite the controversy, Perez has made some moves that have been lauded by the community.

In July, Perez started the Community Advisory Committee and appointed several of the department’s critics.

He has also proposed a change to the city’s body-worn camera policy that would allow for the release of footage of critical incidents 45 days after they happen.

“I think John Perez has been a breath of fresh air and he has been as open and transparent as he can be,” said local attorney and activist Skip Hickambottom, who serves on the Community Advisory Committee.

“We still believe we need to make some fundamental changes in the use-of-force policy. I don’t want to give the impression that all of the problems have been solved, but the dialogue has been productive as far as moving toward a solution.”

Earlier this month, Perez told the City Council crime has dropped 5 percent compared to this time in 2017. The decline continues a three-year trend that has seen crime drop by 16.5 percent. The decline includes a 34 percent decrease in residential burglaries, a 28 percent decrease in commercial burglaries, and a 16 percent drop in assaults.

The decrease in crime has been praised by members of the City Council, yet still some of them are calling for more focus on de-escalation tactics during use-of-force incidents.

From Jan. 1 to Nov. 15 there were 28 use-of-force incidents involving 35 officers. None of the incidents involved baton strikes, according to Perez.

Last year at this time, there were 44 use-of-force incidents by 60 officers.

He has also said he may revisit the department’s policy that allows officers to buy weapons without being subject to a mandatory 10-day waiting period, provided more accountability could be added to the program.

Under the policy, waiver letters signed by the chief can be used by officers to buy personal handguns and rifles not available to the public from a gun store without a background check.

Sanchez suspended the program in 2017 after it was discovered that Gourdikian used the program to buy several weapons while he was allegedly illegally selling firearms.

Gourdikian pleaded guilty to selling more than 108 weapons without a license and making false statements to the FBI. He is free on bail awaiting sentencing in February.

Councilman John Kennedy, who chairs the City Council’s Public Safety Committee praised Perez for his past service to the city, and called on the new chief to produce a “highly trained, unbiased, competent, community based policing organization.”

“John Perez has served in the Pasadena Police Department for a long time. He has garnered a reputation as a competent police manager. Now he is stepping in a new role as a police executive and leader which is different from his former position as everybody’s friend.”

On Tuesday, Mermell praised local residents for participating in the search process.

“I want to thank the hundreds of Pasadena residents who provided input in the process, as well as the community interview panel which interviewed the three finalists and provided me with candid and much-appreciated feedback,” said Mermell, who also worked for the city for many years before being promoted to his current position. “I am excited as we enter a new chapter in the long and distinguished history of the Pasadena Police Department.”