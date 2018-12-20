Shake off the post-holiday blues with a visit to the Blue Guitar at Arroyo Seco Golf Course where Brad Colerick’s Wine & Song Americana music series features Ted Russell Kamp and Michael McNevin.

Kamp tours the world performing his country, roots and Americana sound. For most of this year, he’s been on the road performing with Shooter Jennings. He’s released 10 critically acclaimed albums, and has collaborated on various albums with top musicians in LA, Nashville and Austin. He’s known for his ability to step into and adapt to various musical situations. His latest album is “Walkin’ Shoes,” most of which was recorded in his Highland Park home studio.

Visit tedrussellkamp.com.

McNevin, singer-songwriter and Bay Area native, began his career performing on the subways and streets of Greenwich Village. The guitarist and veteran of the folk scene has performed at high-profile gigs including the Kerrville, High Sierra and Philadelphia music festivals. His seasoned voice is known for a storytelling style, and has recorded a long list of CDs.

Visit michaelmcnevin.com.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wine & Song at the Blue Guitar, located at the Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating. Visit blueguitar.club.