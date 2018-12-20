Search PW
Upcoming Events
Dec
21
Fri
1:00 pm Free Film at Pasadena Senior Center @ Pasadena Senior Center
Free Film at Pasadena Senior Center @ Pasadena Senior Center
Dec 21 @ 1:00 pm
Free films screen at 1 p.m. on select Fridays. Friday’s film is “The Night They Saved Christmas” (1984).
6:00 pm Pasadena Playhouse District Holi... @ Vroman's Bookstore
Pasadena Playhouse District Holi... @ Vroman's Bookstore
Dec 21 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
The concert features jazz by the Donavan/Muradian Quintet from 6 to 8 p.m.
7:30 pm Winter Solstice Sound Bath at Ce... @ Center for the Arts, Eagle Rock
Winter Solstice Sound Bath at Ce... @ Center for the Arts, Eagle Rock
Dec 21 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Mary Frances Spencer hosts Winter Solstice Sound Bath, with crystal singing bowls and symphonic gongs. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the event runs from 8 to 9 p.m. Guests should bring a mat or[...]
Dec
22
Sat
1:00 pm Guided Tour at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Guided Tour at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Dec 22 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
A guided tour visits works reflecting the art of the portrait from 1 to 2 p.m., included in regular museum admission of $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, free for members, students and those 18[...]
7:00 pm The Motels with Eileen Carey at ... @ The Rose
The Motels with Eileen Carey at ... @ The Rose
Dec 22 @ 7:00 pm
Martha Davis & the Motels perform their hits, including “Only the Lonely” and “Mission of Mercy” at The Rose. Country artist Eileen Carey opens at 7 p.m. and the Motels start at 9 p.m. Tickets[...]
Register or Log In to pasadenaweekly.com
Join the PW Mailing List!
Recent Comments