ALOE BLACC, Christmas Funk (CD Baby): ****

Blacc brings the groove to the Christmas celebration with this earnest, convivial outing. “All I Have is Love” grounds a hard-luck tale (“Daddy ain’t got no Christmas money”) in a positive message, and highlights like “Tell Your Mama,” “Funky Ass Christmas” and a clap-happy take on George Michael’s “Last Christmas” are likewise focused on good vibes. aloeblacc.com

RODNEY CROWELL, Christmas Everywhere (New West): ***

“Clement’s Lament (We’ll See You in the Mall)” (crooned Andrews Sisters style) and the saxophone-heated “When the Fat Guy Tries the Chimney on for Size” smartly spell out the venerated country songwriter’s skepticism about holiday traditions. He cares a lot about storytelling, however; standouts include the urgent “Christmas in Vidor” (with memoirist Mary Karr) and “Christmas in New York.” rodneycrowell.com

ERIC CLAPTON, Happy Xmas (Surfdog): **½

A lumpy stocking of sweets and coal that challenges what Christmas music should be. The rock icon sounds most content on bluesy tracks like “Merry Christmas Baby,” the swampy “Lonesome Christmas,” and soul-grooved “Away in a Manger,” letting his vibrant guitar express uncomfortable feelings. An EDM “Jingle Bells” is painful. If holiday light eludes his yearning “For Love on Christmas Day,” it at least searches for meaning. ericclapton.com

JESSIE J, This Christmas Day (Republic): ***

Save for David Foster’s power ballad treatment of “Silent Night,” the chart-topping Londoner focuses on Christmas merriment with R&B-meets-big band production from Babyface, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, and Rodney Jerkins. Her emotive, theatrical style suits holiday material, but is best served by the horn-driven joie de vivre of “Man With the Bag,” the Boyz II Men-assisted “Winter Wonderland,” and the title track’s gospel choir. jessiejofficial.com

LEVI KREIS, Home for the Holidays (self-released): ***

Local audiences may recall Kreis’ soaring country gospel tenor from his It Came From Nashville residency at Genghis Cohen in Hollywood (alongside Austin Hanks, Travis Howard, Waylon Payne and Tonya Watts), before he won a Tony Award portraying Jerry Lee Lewis in “Million Dollar Quartet.” On this piano-dominated set, a Lewis-esque spirit animates “Run Run Rudolph,” while “Hard Candy Christmas,” “River” and “O Holy Night” nicely balance sincerity and Broadway flair. levikreis.com

JOHN LEGEND, A Legendary Christmas (Columbia): ***

Kicking off with Stevie Wonder’s “What Christmas Means to Me” (featuring Wonder himself), Legend and producer Raphael Saadiq bring a lively sense of musical moment to this handsomely arranged collection, and freshen standards like “Silver Bells,” “Christmas Time is Here” and “Please Come Home for Christmas” without diminishing familiarity’s joyful comforts. Legend’s simple paean to home, “By Christmas Eve,” is a graceful standout. At Microsoft Theatre in Downtown LA Dec. 23. johnlegend.com

LOS STRAITJACKETS, Complete Christmas Songbook (Yep Roc): ***

The country The instrumental surf rockers open “Feliz Navidad” with “La Bamba’”s iconic riff, shake up “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” with a cocktail cha-cha, take “We Three Kings” on a “Wipe Out”-type ride, salute “Groovy Old Saint Nick” with fuzz-toned triumph, and cap this 27-track set with a live romp through “Linus and Lucy.” A lighthearted stocking stuffer for your favorite frethead. straitjackets.com

THE MAVERICKS, Hey! Merry Christmas! (Mono Mundo): ***½

In contrast to dynamic frontman Raul Malo’s 2007 “Marshmallow World,” the band foregoes Dino-style schmaltz for this 10-track platter of retro-style goodies that should delight Mavericks fans and anyone who spins Phil Spector’s “A Christmas Gift for You” every December. Highlights include a slinky “Santa Wants to Take You For a Ride” and the infectious title track. themavericksband.com

JD MCPHERSON, Socks (New West): ***

Hands down this year’s most fun Christmas album. The Oklahoma-born rocker wrote the 11 songs in the style of greasy ’50s R&B (and his 2011 album “Signs & Signifiers”). “Bad Kid” and the humorous title track gleefully capture a kid’s holiday perspective, while “Claus vs. Claus” (with Lucie Silvas) and “All the Gifts I Need” signal party time for grownups. jdmcpherson.com

INGRID MICHAELSON, Songs for the Season (Cabin): ****

The indie singer-songwriter stylishly recreates the expansive sound of 1940s-’50s big-band pop with a 35-piece orchestra. It proves an endearing setting for her girlish vocals, especially the jaunty “Looks Like a Cold, Cold Winter,” “Mele Kalikimaka,” her own “Happy, Happy Christmas,” and a mutual serenade with Leslie Odom Jr., “All I Want for Christmas is You.” ingridmichaelson.com

GABRIELLA ROSE, It’s Christmas Tonight (self-released): ***

A “mini EP” comprised of the chiming original title track plus a dusky, Karen Carpenter-meets-Mazzy Starr take on “Silver Bells”; the melodious retro pop style presumably dominates the Idaho teenager’s forthcoming “Lost in Translation” album. A refreshing alternative to overly bright, bigger-budgeted releases. Facebook.com/gabriellarmusic

SERENA RYDER, Christmas Kisses (Serenader Source): **½

The Texas a cappella quintet’s second The Juno-winning Canadian songwriter sounds most comfortable, and persuasive, within the melodic contours of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and the conversational title track and a brassy arrangement of “Blue Christmas.” A jazzy stroll through “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” similarly perks ears, but otherwise she sounds oddly constrained. serenaryder.com

THE SIXTEEN/HARRY CHRISTOPHERS, A Renaissance Christmas (Coro): ****

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, John Gorka, Jorma Kaukonen, Suzzy Roche, the Wailin’ Jennys and Dale Watson are among the Americana artists offering mostly original holiday-themed songs. Davina and the Vagabonds infuse bluesy New Orleans flavor into “Santa Bring My Baby Back (To Me),” while Heather Masse’s sultry tones ride the jazz-folk border with “Mittens” and the Pines’ “Song for a Winter’s Night” evokes a yearning to connect across frozen prairie landscapes. Redhouserecords.com

VARIOUS ARTISTS, Season’s Greetings From Nashville (Tone Tree): **½

A moody pop reminder of holidays’ downside. Kyshona Armstrong’s hopeful “Maybe By Christmas” achieves the most uplift; Sun Seeker’s effects-dappled “Christmas Clown” and Lera Lynn’s smoky “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” bring pretty melancholy, while Molly Parden’s “In Tennessee Time” and Amber Rubarth’s “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear” evoke friendly living room song swaps. musicianscornernashville.com

WHITEHORSE, A Whitehorse Winter Classic (Six Shooter): ***

Juno-winning husband-and-wife duo Luke Doucet and Melissa McClelland take a jangly classic pop turn. Their harmonies are sweetly alluring, especially during a sensual “Blue Christmas,” and the adult viewpoint of midtempo rockers like “Ho Ho Ho” and “Merry Xmas, Baby (I Hope You Get What You Deserve)” is welcome, but this may appeal most to fans. whitehorsemusic.ca