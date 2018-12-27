41 > 45

I did not agree with President George H. W. Bush’s politics, but I did agree with his humanity and caring for those less fortunate. As president, he brought civility and class to the office — a direct opposite to the current occupant of the White House.

– ARNOLD LIPSCHULTZ

VIA EMAIL

SUPPORT THE EICD ACT

I would like to give my children and grandchildren a livable, sustainable world. There have been devastating wildfires in California and floods from extreme rainfall in numerous places. We need to reduce emissions of heat-trapping gases that are making the situation worse.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would place a steadily rising fee on carbon pollution and return all revenue to households equally. This bill is a market-based approach with bipartisan support and will drive down carbon pollution while putting money in people’s pockets. It’s good for business and will create jobs.

I hope that members of Congress will support this important legislation. They need to address the threat of climate change by enacting the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

– HELENE ZIMMERMAN

VIA EMAIL

THANKS FOR EVERYTHING

Dear Pasadena residents,

On Thanksgiving Day, a unique American holiday originated from colonists who practiced thanking others for harvest sharing and thanking God for blessing them. We would like to express our gratitude to the residents of this amazing city.

We are a family from Russia. In 2017, for the safety of our lives, we were forced to flee to the US as refugees. By fate and human deeds we stayed in Pasadena and have lived here since our arrival. Our daughter was born here. Now she is 1 year old.

In the time we have lived here we have been treated with sincere kindness. That’s so important for refugee immigrants.

We give thanks to:

• All those persons who maintain the historical and cultural atmosphere in Pasadena, including but not limited to the Rose Parade team for the bright and beautiful show, the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens for interesting exhibitions and events, the Rose Bowl for well- organized events, and many other institutions.

• Police officers who provide safety and security to the residents of the city. Accurate, clean looking, well-trained professionals protect peace and the rights of each individual. We appreciate it a lot.

• Firefighters and emergency service staff for fast and well-qualified help.

• Doctors, pediatricians and nurses who provide excellent medical care for pregnant women and infants.

• Individuals who keep educational traditions — teachers, namely teachers of English as a second language and parent education classes.

• Office workers who every day help us with documents, registration procedures, job searches, traffic support, and providing useful advice for just arrived immigrants.

And we would like to show our particular gratitude to the family who hosted us upon arrival in the US. and so helped us adapt to a new life for the first year — not an easy time.

Now we look into the future with hope and optimism. And every day we do our best to ensure our family development and proper parenthood. Despite the fact that now we have to live in an RV, we are looking for a new place,

We believe that on 1st January 2019 the new stage will start in our life. We will have a home. Our daughter will go to school here. Maybe we will have more kids. And one day they, as US citizens, will say, “My parents arrived here in 2017. They were met with kind people here. And now it’s time for me to carry on this nice tradition to express gratitude and help others.”

– The D. Family

(Name withheld

upon request)

– DONALD MCBAIN

THOUSAND OAKS

THE GREEN NEW DEAL

I’m a 24-year-old software engineer, and I am concerned that our country does not consider its citizen’s lives a priority.

Not long ago the United Nations told the world that we have 12 years to rid our civilization of fossil fuels to avoid catastrophic climate disaster.

How do our political leaders choose to respond to this call for action? It seems they see two choices: 1) follow the president, who does not believe in the vast majority of scientists who have dedicated their entire lives toward the subject matter, in saying that climate change isn’t real, or 2) follow Nancy Pelosi and a neoliberal agenda in proposing a committee with no authority to make real actions just to, at the surface, appeal to the masses.

However, it turns out that there is a less supported yet substantially better option. We have leaders in our country, leaders such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who have created a resolution to drafted a House Select Committee for a Green New Deal in Congress.

The Green New Deal has the opportunity to create millions of green jobs, rid ourselves of fossil fuels and become a world leader in green energy exports. The Green New Deal is our best shot at saving our species, all the while acting as a massive economic stimulus.

At the time of this writing, Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution had 10 supporters in Congress. If we are to move forward as a country and as a species, we need Congress members everywhere to support this action, Congress members such as our very own Rep. Judy Chu.

I wonder what side of the coin she will be on.

– SAM BERNDT

PASADENA

THE TIME IS NOW

It’s time to change the discourse about climate change. We’re facing devastating consequences due to climate change. I support Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution to create a House Select Committee for a Green New Deal in Congress. We need a Green New Deal to create millions of green jobs, move our country off fossil fuels, and protect working people of all backgrounds. Congress members should support this resolution.

– RAUL ANORVE

LOS ANGELES

