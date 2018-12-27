Brenda Harvey-Williams has been appointed by Pasadena City Manager Steve Mermell to serve as director of the city’s Department of Human Services and Recreation (DHSR).

Harvey-Williams will oversee the department’s 100 employees and administer an $11 million annual budget.

“Human services and recreation is a critical part of the daily life of our city and Brenda brings the enthusiasm, the experience and the leadership that we need right now,” Mermell said in a prepared statement. “I have known Brenda for more than two decades and I know how passionate she is about Pasadena and public service, and she has well-earned this opportunity.”

DHSR also develops and manages programs in the city’s 24 parks.

Harvey-Williams has worked for the city for 31 years and has served as the interim director of the Department of Human Services and Recreation and special assistant to the City Manager since December 2017.

She joined the city as an intern in 1987 and has worked in the City Manager’s Office and the Public Works, and Finance departments. She has served as a finance and management services administrator, acting deputy finance director, administrative officer, principal consulting analyst and management analyst. She has significant experience with and knowledge of the city’s capital improvement and operating budgets, Mermell wrote.

Harvey-Williams earned a master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Texas and a bachelor’s degree in economics from UCLA. She is a 21-year member of the American Public Works Association, an alumnus of Leadership Pasadena and a member of the Pasadena chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Harvey-Williams lives in Pasadena with her husband Brian. They couple has two young-adult sons.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the public,” Harvey-Williams said in a statement. “I am humbled to lead this department into this new phase. Our mission is clear: deliver inclusive, innovative and progressive recreational and human service programs that contribute to making Pasadena a wonderful place to live, work and play. I am excited to get started.”