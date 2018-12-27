After two nationwide searches, Erika Endrijonas has been named the 16th Superintendent/President of Pasadena City College.

“I am thrilled to join PCC at a time of such impressive growth at the institution,” Endrijonas said in a prepared statement. “My entire career has been focused on finding new ways to ensure students succeed in their goals — no matter their background or their dreams. The team at PCC is firing on all cylinders and helping more and more students reach new heights. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Endrijonas, who is currently president of Los Angeles Valley College, will assume the leadership of Pasadena City College in January 2019 if she can come to an agreement with the Board of Trustees on an employment contract.

The board is expected to vote on her contract at its Jan. 16 meeting according to a statement by the college.

Endrijonas succeeds Rajen Vurdien, who is retiring after leading the college since 2015.

The college was forced to conduct two nationwide searches to find a new president/superintendent. The first one ended after the finalists backed out forcing the board to start from scratch.

In the second search, Endrijonas was named a finalist along with Kimberlee S. Messina, interim vice chancellor in the San Mateo County Community College District, and Mendicino College Superintendent/President J. Arturo Reyes.

The finalists held open forums on campus to discuss their careers and plans for PCC.

Prior to her service at LA Valley College, Endrijonas was executive vice president and accreditation liaison officer at Oxnard College and dean of educational programs at Santa Barbara City College.

She has served on the California Community College boards of the Chief Instructional Officers and Chief Student Services Officers associations and the Association for Occupational Education.

She is also a board member of the California Community College Athletic Association and co-chairs the board of the national association of LGBTQ Presidents in Higher Education.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Cal State Northridge, and a master’s degree and a doctorate in history from USC.

“Dr. Endrijonas is exactly the leader that PCC needs at this moment,” said Anthony R. Fellow, PCC board president. “Her exceptional record as an administrator and her service throughout her community has distinguished her as a stellar executive who will guide the college into the next chapter of its history.”