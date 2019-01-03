THURSDAY 1/03/19

Jazz at the Blue Guitar at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohaman Lane, South Pasadena, features the Hank Mehren Trio at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at blueguitar.club.

FRIDAY 1/4/19

The Liar’s Club Podcast at the Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena, features Jessica Wellington and Felicia Michaels at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. Call (626) 577-1894 or visit icehousecomedy.com.

SATURDAY 1/5/19

Marilyn’s Back Street 40th Reunion at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena, celebrates the former, beloved teen hangout, and features original Marilyn’s deejays and power mix duo Boris Granich and Chris Modig (AKA Swedish Chris), from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Tickets are $25, available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marilyns-backstreet-40th-anniversary-special-event-tickets-52638440994.

SUNDAY 1/6/19

Catch a last glimpse of Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden’s Moonlight Forest, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, featuring magnificent lantern art depicting exotic animals, shimmering flowers, and other themes created by artists from China, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. before Sunday’s close. Admission is $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and $23 for children ages 3 to 17. Call (626) 566-3708 or visit arboretum.org.

MONDAY 1/7/19

The Eric Ekstrand Trio plays jazz at 7 p.m. at Colombo’s Restaurant, 1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock. No cover. Call (323) 254-9138 or visit colombosrestaurant.com.

TUESDAY 1/8/19

The Camerata Pacifica chamber ensemble performs works by Mozart, Poulenc and Beethoven at 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tickets are $58. Call (805) 884-8410 or visit cameratapacifica.org.

WEDNESDAY 1/9/19

Thelma Reyna discusses and signs “Reading the Tea Leaves After Trump” at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

THURSDAY 1/10/19

A cappella group The Baker’s Dozen of Yale University (bakersdozenroyale.com) sings a repertoire ranging from traditional ballads to jazz, rock and contemporary hits at 8 p.m. at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.