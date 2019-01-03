Four Duarte gang members were convicted on Wednesday in connection with a mass shooting in Northwest Pasadena that left three people dead in January 2017 during a feud between gang members in Pasadena, Altadena and Duarte.

Isaiah Daniels, 25, Pernell Barnes, 21, Charod Robinson, 29, and Derion Lee, 35 were convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and murder by discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. The quartet could face life in prison without parole when they are sentenced on Feb. 7.

The jury acquitted 28-year-old Andrew Vasquez, also from Duarte, of all charges. Vasquez spent 18 months in jail while awaiting trial.

The shootings — which Pasadena police say stemmed from a feud between an alliance of Crip street gang factions in Altadena and Duarte and Blood gang members in Pasadena — began on Jan. 6, when Antoine Sutphen Jr. and Ormani Duncan, both 24, were fatally shot in a drive-by shooting on Claremont Street, near Fair Oaks Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Two others — an unidentified woman and man — were wounded in that attack, the woman critically. The man suffered a not life-threatening injury.

The wounded woman sought help at a nearby city fire station. Another unidentified woman tried to drive Duncan and the wounded man to Huntington Hospital, but the driver crashed at the corner of California Boulevard and St. John Avenue, near the facility. Duncan died while in the car.

The shootings gripped the city and led to discussions among political candidates during the election season about hiring more police officers.

But while politicians were talking about solutions, the Police Department was working the case through anonymous tips, sketches and leads acquired at the crime scene through its homicide unit and violence reduction task force.

The incident placed policed police on high alert and within 48 hours, 10 people were arrested on various weapons charges.

The Pasadena Police Department’s violence reduction task force seized 42 weapons and arrested 24 people on gun charges.

“It was horrible for everybody — the victims, the family members and the families of the suspects,” said Police Chief John Perez. “We organized resources around protecting the community and stopping the shootings, and it worked. Unfortunately the circumstances that got us there were terrible. This is not what a community needs as we attempt to establish a better quality of life for everyone.”