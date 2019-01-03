CELEBRITY INSIGHTS

Kathryn Sermak discusses and signs “Miss D and Me: Life with the Invincible Bette Davis,” recounting her work as an assistant and trusted confidante of the lauded actress, starting at 7 p.m. Friday at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

WORKOUT

A Zumba class for all ages and skill levels starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pasadena Public Library’s Lamanda Park Branch, 140 S. Altadena Drive, Pasadena. Call (626) 744-7266 or visit pasadenapubliclibrary.net.

SMART TRAVEL INFO

Road Scholar volunteer ambassador Jill Swaim discusses the organization, America’s first and the world’s largest education travel organization for adults, starting at 2 p.m. Sunday at Crowell Public Library, 1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino. Call (626) 300-0777 or visit crowellpubliclibrary.org.

KNOTT’S HISTORY

J. Eric Lynxwiler, urban anthropologist and author, presents an illustrated discussion of the book, “Knott’s Preserved: From Boysenberry to Theme Park, the History of Knott’s Berry Farm” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in a Book Club of California presentation at the Women’s City Club of Pasadena, 160 N. Oakland Ave., Pasadena. Free, but visit bccbooks.org to RSVP.