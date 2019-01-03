The Center for Digital Government (CDG) has named Pasadena one of the top 10 digital cities in the nation.

This is the fourth time Pasadena has been recognized as a technically progressive and innovative community when compared to other cities of similar size.

Pasadena tied for sixth place with Hampton, Virginia. for cities with a population between 125,000 and 249,999 people. Only two other California cities ranked in the top 10 — Rancho Cucamonga and Corona came in ninth and 10th place, respectively.

“Pasadena continues to invest in many technology initiatives to improve citizen services, enhance transparency and encourage citizen engagement,” said Phillip Leclair, chief information officer for the city’s Department of Information Technology.

“The survey’s focus on transparency, cyber security and enhancing digital services aligns directly with the city’s digital strategy,” Leclair wrote in an email. “This award is a great honor and an outstanding achievement for the city.”

The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute on information technology policies and best practices in state and local government.

The winners were based on a survey focused on the top 10 characteristics of a digital city: open, citizen-centric, collaborative, secure, staffed/supported, connected, efficient, resilient and innovative, with use of best practices.

“This year’s Digital Cities Survey winners are leading the nation when it comes to leveraging data to improve a wide range of city services and initiatives,” Teri Takai, executive director of the Center for Digital Government, said in a prepared statement . “Thanks to the efforts of these innovative cities, citizens now benefit from enhanced services as well as improved transparency and privacy protection efforts. Congratulations to the winners.”