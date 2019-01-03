Search PW
Jan
3
Thu
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Jan 3 @ 7:00 pm
Bridget Fonger discusses and signs “Superheroes of Love: Heal Your Broken Heart & Go Save the World” at 7 p.m.
7:30 pm Jazz at the Blue Guitar @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Jazz at the Blue Guitar @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Jan 3 @ 7:30 pm
The club at Arroyo Seco Golf Course presents the Hank Mehren Trio at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available on the website.
Jan
4
Fri
1:00 pm Free Film at Pasadena Senior Center @ Pasadena Senior Center
Free Film at Pasadena Senior Center @ Pasadena Senior Center
Jan 4 @ 1:00 pm
Free films screen at 1 p.m. on select Fridays. Friday’s film is “Puzzle” (2018).
4:00 pm Teen Game Day at Central Library @ Pasadena Public Library, Central Branch
Teen Game Day at Central Library @ Pasadena Public Library, Central Branch
Jan 4 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Teen Game Day invites kids to play board and video games from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Call (626) 744-4246 to sign up.
6:30 pm Guided Tour at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Guided Tour at Norton Simon @ Norton Simon Museum
Jan 4 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
A guided tour visits highlights of the Norton Simon collections from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., included in Norton Simon admission of $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, free for students, those 18 and under and[...]
