The Beatunes re-visit the Fab Four with music from the band’s earliest days all the way to the final recordings at Coffee Galley Backstage in Altadena Saturday.

The act’s goal is to honor and play The Beatles’ tunes as accurately as possible. Given the Beatunes repeat performances at this venue, the band has succeeded in the effort. They continuously strive to bring more realism to the live performances, accomplishing the feat without using any studio-produced backing tracks or gimmicks.

The Beatunes have pleased audiences ranging in age from 5 to 105, transcending generations.

Visit thebeatunes.com.

Music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $20. Call (626) 798-6236 for reservations and visit coffeegallery.com for information.