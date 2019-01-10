THURSDAY 1/10/19

The Ice House 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena features Stand-Up All-Stars at 8 p.m. followed by Rebels of Comedy at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15 for each show. Call (626) 577-1894 or visit icehousecomedy.com.

FRIDAY 1/11/19

Gallery Nucleus, 210 E. Main St., Alhambra presents a balloon art festival by artist Addi Somekh, featuring bigger-than-life balloon installations opening with a reception from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, continuing through Tuesday. Live music and other activities are included. Tickets for the opening reception are $10 and $10 to $15 for each day thereafter, available at gallerynucleus.com.

SATURDAY 1/12/19

Lineage Performing Arts Center, First United Methodist Church of Pasadena, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, presents “The Lineage Follies,” a night of inspired performance by performers with neurological challenges, including Parkinson’s, featuring celebrated musicians, Shakespearean actors and the Lineage Dance Company, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $9. Call (626) 844-7008 or visit lineagepac.org.

SUNDAY 1/13/19

Cellar Sessions at Old Oak Cellars Winery, 2620 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, features David Serby and Ed Tree, starting with a wine tasting at 3 p.m. followed by music at 3:45 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance, at inwineinc.com, or $25 at the door. Five dollars from the sale of each wine bottle that day goes to the charity Music Cares, benefiting musicians in need.

MONDAY 1/14/19

Mickey and Dick Flacks discuss and sign “Making History/Making Blintzes: How Two Red Diaper Babies Found Each Other and Discovered America,” chronicling the political and personal lives of progressive activists Richard and Miriam Flacks, at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. It. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

TUESDAY 1/15/19

The Pasadena Senior Center’s Masters Series, themed “Exploring Motion Pictures,” starts from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena and continues Tuesdays through March 5. Tuesday’s session, “An Industry is Born” features UCLA film historian Jonathan Kuntz. Cost is $105 for the series or $15 for each session. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

WEDNESDAY 1/16/19

Wine & Song Americana Singer/Songwriter Music Series, atArroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena features Brian Joseph, Matthew Michael and Christina Marie at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at blueguitar.club.

THURSDAY 1/17/19

Researcher Glenn Bybee presents his extensive research on President Kennedy’s assassination at 7 p.m. at the Pasadena Public Library’s Central Branch, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Call (626) 744-4066 or visit pasadenapubliclibrary.net.