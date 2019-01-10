2,228 American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

1 American aiding ISIS was captured in Syria. According to ABC News, Warren Christopher Clark sent his resume to the extremist group last year.

2 police officers and 6 others were killed in Baghdad on Tuesday when a car bomb exploded at a checkpoint. According to CNN, ISIS has claimed responsibility.

2 British Special Forces soldiers were injured in Syria by a missile attack amidst fierce fighting in that region. The soldiers were airlifted by US forces for medical treatment, Reuters reported.