BRING ARTISANS TO PASADENA

Pasadena Bead & Design Show features 300 artisan exhibits at Hilton Pasadena Jan. 18-20

The Pasadena Bead & Design Show is bringing artisans from across the country to Hilton Pasadena on Friday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 20. The show celebrates handcraft and jewelry design and hosts 300 artisan exhibits of handmade beads, artistic jewelry and gemstones, with many original designs offered for the first time.

The show also offers an extensive variety of art clothing, designer accessories, textiles, beading and craft supplies, embellishments, decorative fibers, felted hats, leather, art wear, hand-dyed silks, raku beads, hill tribe silver, antique pearls, tribal textiles, painted linen, hand-tooled leather shoes, eco-dyed clothing, fashion design, polymer clay jewelry, embroidery, and woodblock fabric.

Artisans and merchants are chosen by invitation and juried application and include both traditional and contemporary artisans, emerging artists, quality dealers and wholesale suppliers who will showcase the most exciting and unusual handcrafted products.

Pasadena Bead & Design Show is the first design show of the year and many new and original products are offered for the first time.

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sun., Jan. 18-20 at the Hilton Pasadena, 168 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Admission is $8 advanced tickets, or $10 at the door. Visit beadanddesign.com.

BEHIND THE CURTAIN

Masters Series explores myth and magic of making movies at Pasadena Senior Center

The winter term of The Masters Series, with the theme “Exploring Motion Pictures,” is from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 15 to March 5 at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena.

Jan. 15 – Motion Pictures Part I: An Industry is Born. UCLA film historian Jonathan Kuntz will present an illustrated history of American motion pictures with an emphasis on the Hollywood studio system.

Jan. 22 – Motion Pictures Part II: An Industry Matures. Jonathan Kuntz will cover the post-World War II era that brought an end to the studio system and ushered in television, the 1970s rebirth of Hollywood, the growth of global entertainment conglomerates and the digital revolution.

Jan. 29 – Movie Palaces. Edward Kelsey, president and founder of Historic Building Services Inc., will examine the history and future of the Los Angeles movie palaces.

Feb. 5 – The Rise and Fall of Women in Hollywood. Film historian Cari Beauchamp will discuss the early years of Hollywood when women were highly paid stars with good roles, powerful writers and producers.

Feb. 12 – Politics and Popular Culture in the Movies. Dana Marterella, an English instructor at Glendale Community College with a specialty in politics and popular culture, will explore the ways social trends and filmmakers’ viewpoints reflect politics and influence what is shown onscreen.

Feb. 19 – On Location in Pasadena. Cinematographer Jared Cowan will lead participants through clips and photos of familiar Pasadena places many may not have recognized in famous films, from Gone with the Wind to La La Land.

Feb. 26 – Saving Hollywood’s Lost Treasures. Film preservationist and historian Hugh Munro Neely will discuss films of the silent era that are thought to have been lost.

March 5 – Topic and presenter will be announced.

The Masters Series is open to members of the Pasadena Senior Center. Individual talks are $15 each, or register for the full eight-week term for $105. Nonmembers can try the series by attending their first talk free of charge.

To register, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331. For more information or to be placed on the mailing list for the spring term of The Masters Series, email AnnieL@pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 685-6702.