Henry W. Longfellow Elementary School teachers are dedicated to our students and community. We are a veteran staff with most teachers having 15 or more years of experience. We feel appreciated by our principal, PTA, volunteers, and community who support us in our efforts to teach our students. We are so thankful for them on a daily basis!

However, we do not feel appreciated by our district. Over the last 10 years United Teachers Pasadena (UTP) has had to negotiate tirelessly for any wage increase. Our last negotiations in 2016 ended in fact finding and a vote to strike if necessary. In recent budgets submitted to Los Angeles County Office of Education, there are no monies set aside for teacher salaries for the next three years. PUSD teachers are already amongst the lowest paid in Los Angeles County, and as the cost of living rises, we are essentially taking a pay cut each year. How does PUSD expect to keep teachers and entice new teachers to our district? Since the 2015-16 school year, Longfellow has lost six highly qualified teachers. Most left to other districts for higher pay and others left the profession entirely. Looking forward, PUSD has proposed laying off teachers, increasing class size, and closing more schools. These decisions are not beneficial for our students, and they will definitely not draw highly qualified teachers towards PUSD — which our students deserve!

PUSD is in a financial hardship due to its own decision-making and negligent spending. How the district chooses to spend money negatively affects the students, teachers and the community. PUSD is losing enrollment partly due to the negativity in the news. Parents are not rushing to enroll their children in a district that is closing schools and is financially upside down.

Dr. McDonald and the board must put the needs of the primary stakeholders — the children — first!

If not, our children will not learn today in order to lead tomorrow.

– Longfellow teachers:

XOCHITL BAJO, EMILY BRINK, KAI VENABLE, JOANE MURO, CHERYL HINOJOSA, PATRICIA GIBERSON, CAROL PARKER, MELLASON CHIDESTER, MAVIS BROWN, ROBIN ARTIN, GOHAR MURADYAN, ANI KARAPETYAN, TYARA BROOKS, ELENA BROWN, SARAH CLARK, CLAUDIA ARBIZU, YESU BAYMUS, GINA HERNANDEZ, JESSICA PINK, LENA FARRA, MARY SHIMIZAKI

HARD LESSONS

Lesson 1: The stock market is mainly a gambling place for the rich and the super-rich. Poor people who get into it, foolishly, will lose everything because the rich and super-rich have highly paid advisers who tell them exactly when to get out. They sell all of their stocks and leave the small investors and poor investors holding the empty bag.

Lesson 2: Computers now do 90 percent of the stock market trades. These computers can execute 10 billion trades in one microsecond. Guess who owns these computers. They are Wall Street companies which, in turn, are owned by the same rich and super-rich in the first lesson.

Lesson 3: The computers are programmed to monitor 10,000 factors or more, which the average investor cannot do. They have built-in triggers telling them when to buy or sell.

Lesson 4: Trade is a big factor. The so-called trade war between China and the US has been going on for the past 25 years, but most people are too stupid to realize this or too poorly educated to understand. It has been a one way trade war, with China imposing tariffs on many of our products. President Trump tried to impose the same tariffs on Chinese goods and look what happened. Where is the fairness? China is allowed to restrict our products, which they have done for the past 25 years, and the US is not allowed to do the same to them. Total insanity.

Lesson 5: The Federal Reserve is another biggie. They make up their own rules, which we are not allowed to see. No one can check on them to see what they are doing and why? Is that fair in a democratic system? I don’t think so.

– JOHN JAY

VIA EMAIL

DULY NOTED

In “Obama Highway,” Jan. 3,

Andre Coleman incorrectly identified State Sen. Anthony Portantino as the state senator who represents Eagle Rock. Outgoing State Sen. Kevin de Leon has been representing Eagle Rock, where Occidental College and the dedicated section of the 134 Freeway are located. Portantino represents Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge. Also, Jimmy Gomez is no longer the assemblyman that represents Eagle Rock. He is now the congressman that represents Eagle Rock. Wendy Carrillo is the assemblywoman that represents Eagle Rock.

– KEN WALSH

EAGLE ROCK

– DONALD MCBAIN

THOUSAND OAKS

THE GREEN NEW DEAL

I’m a 24-year-old software engineer, and I am concerned that our country does not consider its citizen’s lives a priority.

Not long ago the United Nations told the world that we have 12 years to rid our civilization of fossil fuels to avoid catastrophic climate disaster.

How do our political leaders choose to respond to this call for action? It seems they see two choices: 1) follow the president, who does not believe in the vast majority of scientists who have dedicated their entire lives toward the subject matter, in saying that climate change isn’t real, or 2) follow Nancy Pelosi and a neoliberal agenda in proposing a committee with no authority to make real actions just to, at the surface, appeal to the masses.

However, it turns out that there is a less supported yet substantially better option. We have leaders in our country, leaders such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who have created a resolution to drafted a House Select Committee for a Green New Deal in Congress.

The Green New Deal has the opportunity to create millions of green jobs, rid ourselves of fossil fuels and become a world leader in green energy exports. The Green New Deal is our best shot at saving our species, all the while acting as a massive economic stimulus.

At the time of this writing, Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution had 10 supporters in Congress. If we are to move forward as a country and as a species, we need Congress members everywhere to support this action, Congress members such as our very own Rep. Judy Chu.

I wonder what side of the coin she will be on.

– SAM BERNDT

PASADENA

THE TIME IS NOW

It’s time to change the discourse about climate change. We’re facing devastating consequences due to climate change. I support Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution to create a House Select Committee for a Green New Deal in Congress. We need a Green New Deal to create millions of green jobs, move our country off fossil fuels, and protect working people of all backgrounds. Congress members should support this resolution.

– RAUL ANORVE

LOS ANGELES

