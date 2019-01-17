THURSDAY 1/17/19

The Blue Guitar at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena presents Rich Hinman and Adam Levy at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available at blueguitar.club.

FRIDAY 1/18/19

The Rev. Dr. Larry E. Campbell, senior pastor of the First AME Church of Pasadena, delivers a guest sermon honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 7:30 p.m. at the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, 1434 N. Altadena Drive, Pasadena, followed by an Oneg Shabbat sponsored by the Temple’s Social Justice Committee. Free and open to all. Call (626) 798-1161 or visitpjtc.net.

SATURDAY 1/19/19

Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra presents a concert celebrating women’s contributions to the world of classical music. This month’s concert, at 7 p.m. at Pasadena City College Westerbeck Recital Hall, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, features works by Kaija Saaraiaho, the US premiere of works by Chiayu Hsu, a piece by Bela Bartok, and a new, world premiere commission by Gabriella Smith. Ticket prices are on a donation-based, pay-what-you-can basis. Visit kco.la.

SUNDAY 1/20/19

The Pasadena Half Marathon and 5K, supporting the Pasadena Ronald McDonald House, starts at 7 a.m. at the Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, and winds through Pasadena, ending back at the stadium. The event includes a run for adults and a separate one for children. The day also includes a Health and Fitness Expo and a festival at the finish. Registration cost is $50 for the 5K only and $130 for the half marathon. Visit pasadenahalf.com.

MONDAY 1/21/19

In an LA Opera Talk, an LA Opera community educator discusses “The Diva,” celebrating famous operatic sopranos of the past and present, starting at 1 p.m. at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

TUESDAY 1/22/19

J.C. Hyke’s Songwriter Serenade features The Roamies, Marina V, Barrett Tagliarino and Doug Schmude at 7 p.m. at Matt Denny’s Ale House, 145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia. No cover. Visit jchyke.com.

WEDNESDAY 1/23/19

Sommelier Brad Owen presents an in-depth lecture and tasting of fortified wines from around the world from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Cost is $105, or $90 for members. Visit huntington.org/calendar to register.

THURSDAY 1/24/19

Oliver Award-winning playwright Martin McDonaugh’s dark comedy “The Cripple of Inishmaan” opens at 8 p.m. at Antaeus Theatre Company’s home, the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Broadway, Glendale. Tickets are $35. It continues through March 11. Call (818) 506-1983 or visit antaeus.org.