FREE SYMPHONY

During Cultural Thursdays, members of the Pasadena Symphony and Pops perform a free concert at 2 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Call (626) 795-4331 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

MURDER MYSTERY

Former Star-News Editor Frank Girardot, Jr. discusses and signs “Burned: Pyromania, Murder and a Daughter’s Nightmare” at 7 p.m. Friday at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. It’s the true story of a Los Angeles firefighter who was charged with arson and murder. Call (626) 449-5320 or visit vromansbookstore.com.

ROSES, NO PARADE

San Marino Environmental Services Manager and City Arborist Ron Serven conducts his annual rose pruning workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Crowell Public Library, 1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino. Free. Call (626) 300-0777 or visit crowellpubliclibary.org.

BEETHOVEN BLAST

The Belrose Duo, comprised of cellist David Garrett and pianist Junko Ueno Garrett, performs a concert of three Beethoven cello sonatas at 4 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Pasadena, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Free. Visit fumcpasadena.org.