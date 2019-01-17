Search PW
Upcoming Events
Jan
17
Thu
4:00 pm Teen Science Project at Villa Pa... @ Pasadena Public Library, Villa Parke Branch
Teen Science Project at Villa Pa... @ Pasadena Public Library, Villa Parke Branch
Jan 17 @ 4:00 pm
Teens are invited to create rain forest garden, at 4 p.m. Call to sign up.
7:00 pm Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Jan 17 @ 7:00 pm
Blair Imani discusses and signs “Modern Herstory: Stories of Women and Nonbinary People Rewriting History” at 7 p.m.
7:00 pm San Gabriel Valley Orchid Hobbyi... @ Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
San Gabriel Valley Orchid Hobbyi... @ Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
Jan 17 @ 7:00 pm
Thomas Mirenda discusses growing orchids on the big island of Hawaii, starting at 7 p.m., free and open to the public.
7:30 pm Jazz at the Blue Guitar @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Jazz at the Blue Guitar @ Arroyo Seco Golf Course
Jan 17 @ 7:30 pm
The club at Arroyo Seco Golf Course presents Rich Hinman and Adam Levy at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, $15 for table seating, available on the website.
Jan
18
Fri
9:00 am Health Fair, Free Film at Pasade... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Health Fair, Free Film at Pasade... @ Pasadena Senior Center
Jan 18 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
A free health fair offers screenings for hearing, glucose, blood pressure and hearing, plus counseling and health and community resources, from 9 to 11 a.m. Call (626) 685-6732 for information. Free films screen at 1[...]
Register or Log In to pasadenaweekly.com
Join the PW Mailing List!
Recent Comments