THURSDAY 1/24/19

Liela Avila (soundcloud.com/lielamusic) and her band perform Motown, Top 40 and R&B covers at 8:30 p.m. at Kings Row Gastropub, 20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 793-3010 or visit kingsrowpub.com.

FRIDAY 1/25/19

Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden, 270 Arlington Drive, Pasadena presents Leslie Buck discussing her new book “Cutting Back” at 7 p.m. Admission is included in regular garden admission of $7.50 in advance, online or $10 at the gate. Visit japanesegardenpasadena.com

SATURDAY 1/26/19

The Pasadena Symphony’s “Baroque Masters” concert includes works by Bach, Vivaldi and Handel at 2 and 8 p.m. at Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Featured performers are Rose Corrigan, bassoon, Aimée Kreston, violin, Sara Parkins, violin, Andrew Picken, viola and George Kim Scholes, cello. Tickets are $35 and up. Call (626) 793-7172 or visit pasadenasymphony-pops.org

SUNDAY 1/27/19

MUSE/IQUE’s Uncorked concert series, exploring the roles of songs in our lives, presents “Acapella/Awakening,” highlighting the idea that songs are universal vehicles of personal discovery. A wine reception starts at 6 p.m. and the performance starts at 7 p.m.at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1757 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $70. Call (626) 539-7085 or visit muse-ique.com.

MONDAY 1/28/19

A free Sierra Madre Playhouse Off the Page Series staged reading, “Father of the Bride” is the story of a man that learns a young man occasionally around the house is about to become his son-in-law. It starts at 7 p.m. at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.

TUESDAY 1/29/19

Violinist Martin Chalifour and friends from the Los Angeles Philharmonic perform works of the 18th century, including selections by Bach and Carl Friedrich Abel, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Cost is $60, $50 for members. Visit huntington.org/calendar for tickets.

WEDNESDAY 1/30/19

Brad Colerick’s Wine & Song singer-songwriter series features Antje Duvekot and Jesse Valenzuela, with special guest Igor Bulanov at 7 p.m. at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tickets are $12 general admission, $17 for table seating, available at blueguitar.club.

THURSDAY 1/31/19

Barry “Big B” Brenner (bigbbrenner.com) plays acoustic country blues from 7 to 11 p.m. at Griffins of Kinsale, 1007 Mission St., South Pasadena. No cover. Call (626) 799-0926 or visit griffinsofkinsale.com.