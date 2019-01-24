UNCOMMON EVENT

The Thomas Paine Society celebrates namesake’s birthday Sunday

Thomas Paine was one of the greatest voices for independence during the Revolutionary War, spurring colonial citizens into greater rebellion through a series of inspiring pamphlets, including “Common Sense.” His legacy of free speech and bold thoughts is carried on in Pasadena by the Thomas Paine Society, which stages special events in the historic Castle Green — including an annual birthday debate that will be held this Saturday night.

Built around the theme “Who Writes History and How Much Of It Is True?”, the discussion will feature Thomas Paine (played by Ian Ruskin) and Thomas Jefferson (Dale Reynolds) exchanging ideas, while Pasadena Weekly columnist Ellen Snortland portrays an anonymous visitor from the past with an untold story to tell.

The topic plays off the old adage that “history is written by the victors,” and asks how much of our accepted history is true, what has been left out and how that affects the world today.

Along with rousing conversation staged in a recreation of Thomas Paine’s favorite hangout the White Hart Inn, the evening will also offer appetizers and libations for attendees.

The event takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Castle Green, 99 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $30 to $35. Visit thomaspainesociety.org.

TATTOO YOU

Body art aficionados converge at Golden State Tattoo Expo this weekend in Pasadena

Tattoo aficionados and curious first-timers alike can find plenty of body art to explore and admire this weekend, as the Golden State Tattoo Expo hits the Pasadena Convention Center from Friday through Sunday.

Hosted by Carlos Torres and Nikko Hurtado, with MC Richie Bulldog announcing special events throughout the weekend and seminars by Hurtado’s Black Anchor Academy, the vendor-packed event should be a colorful time for all.

Among the star artists showing off their skills will be Paul Booth, Stefano Alcontara, Jess Yen, Michael Hussar and the intriguingly named collectives The Raven and the Wolves and the Last Rites Tattoo Theater. “Inked” magazine will also be spotlighting Ryan Ashley Malarkey, Pony Lawson, Anthony Michaels, Joe Capobianco, BJ Betts, Deano Cook and the collective The Sullen Family, plus many more.

The expo is open from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $30 per day or $60 for a weekend pass. Visit goldenstatetattooexpo.com.

THE GREATEST SHOW IN BURBANK

Circus Vargas brings family fun to Burbank Friday through Feb. 3

Celebrating 50 years of bringing animal-free circus fun to families nationwide, Circus Vargas will be hitting Burbank Friday through Feb. 3.

Bringing an outrageous assortment of acrobats, daredevils, flying trapeze acts and much more, the show is an homage to the golden era of circuses in America.

Using a genuine big top circus tent, Circus Vargas transports audiences to the magical era of past entertainment glories by featuring calliope music, sawdust, sequins and spangles galore. They provide two hours of unforgettable action and adventure, preceded by a 30-minute interactive pre-show celebration where kids can learn circus skills such as juggling and balancing, and a meet and mingle with the performers after each show.

Performances are at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, with various show times til Feb. 3. All performances are held at 777 N. Front St., Burbank. Tickets are $15 to $72. Visit circusvargas.com.