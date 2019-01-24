Guitarist and singer-songwriter James Armstrong, who will be performing at Big Mama’s Rib Shack in Pasadena Saturday, was born into a musical family in LA. His mother was a blues singer and his father was a jazz guitarist. The younger Armstrong started his first band in junior high school and by age 17 was touring the country.

He started making his presence felt on the California blues circuit when he was in his 20s, joining the Smokey Wilson Band. In the 1980s, he was a founding member of Mama Roo, when he also got his first recording contract. In the early 1990s, he parlayed his musical influences from Albert Collins and Sam Taylor into a recording contract with High Tone Records.

Soon after that, he was about to tour in support of his debut album, “Sleeping with a Stranger,” when hardship struck. He temporarily lost the use of his left hand and arm during a robbery attempt at his home. His career could’ve ended there, but with support of his fans and friends, he persevered. After two years of rehabilitation, he was back, and his newly honed songwriting, vocal and slide guitar skills led to the release of his album, “Got It Goin’ On.” That disc earned him to two Blues Music Award nominations. Since then, he has toured the world, and performed with acts including Coco Montoya, Shemekia Copeland and other heavyweights.

Visit jarmblues.com.

Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Big Mama’s Rib Shack, 1453 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena. Tickets are $12 to $50. Visit pasadenablues.com.