Singer-songwriter Kenny Latimer, hailed by critics as a modern-day soul man, visits The Rose in Pasadena Sunday night.

The Washington, DC native, now based in New York, has produced R&B hits including “Love Me Back” and “Stay On Your Mind,” released on his own SincereSoul Records label. During the course of his journey, he’s received various Grammy Award nominations.

Lattimore was raised on the sounds of gospel music and the soul and R&B music of artists including Chaka Khan, Marvin Gaye, Donny Hathaway and Stevie Wonder. During his freshman year at Howard University, he landed the lead singing spot in the group Maniquin, which produced the hit “I Wanna Ride” on the Epic label.

After relocating to New York City, he was signed to Columbia Records in 1995, releasing several hits and helping to usher in an R&B resurgence. Among his various honors, Lattimore has received Soul Train and Stellar Awards, as well as the NAACP Image Award.

Visit kennylattimore.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and Lattimore performs at 9 p.m. Sunday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $38 to $68. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.