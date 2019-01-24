CALLING ALL DEMS

About a third of the 3,000 members on the state Democratic Party Central Committee are appointed by elected officials. Another third is appointed by the county committee organizations from around the state, and another third is elected at caucuses in each of California’s 80 assembly districts. In our assembly district (No. 41) seven men and seven women are elected at caucuses every two years. The preponderance of Democrats in our 41st district lives in the Pasadena-Altadena area.

In a very unwise decision, the party has decided to hold the 41st AD caucus for 2019 in Claremont. The long drive places an unreasonable burden on Democrats in our community, which will skew the outcome of this caucus in favor of an unrepresentative demographic from the eastern part of the district.

Party rules permit two caucuses to be held on separate days at different locations within an assembly district in instances where the district is large and convoluted, such as ours. We do not consider this to be an inadvertent action.

The scourge of redlining created a demographic that is dramatically imbalanced along the lines of race and ethnicity. The Claremont caucus site tends not only to exclude minority races and ethnicities but also Caucasian voters who choose to live in our culturally diverse community simply because we feel it is a better way to live. This behavior by the state party suggests that the Claremont location was selected to preferentially exclude the Altadena-Pasadena demographic.

We are asking responsible community leaders to help us get some support in Claremont on Jan 27.

ROBERT M. NELSON

MARGUERITE RENNER

PASADENA

SLOW DOWN

A couple of years ago, the Pasadena City Council raised the minimum wage and also set a rather rapid pace for increases. One of the stipulations was that after a few raises they would study the impacts and determine if they should maintain the schedule or slow the process down.

I don’t know what data will be provided to council members but I hope it will answer some critical questions.

For example:

1) The proponents claimed that the raises in the minimum wage would end poverty in Pasadena? Has it or are we all just paying more?

2) The costs to low-wage workers in Seattle outweighed the benefits by a ratio of 3-to-1, according to the study conducted by a group of economists at the University of Washington who were commissioned by the city. The study was published as a working paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research. What does the ratio look like in Pasadena?

3) Most restaurants have cut labor hours out of necessity. Many by as much as 200 to 300 labor hours a week. What has been the effect in Pasadena? Are workers making up for lost hours by taking on additional jobs? Is this the quality of life the proponents promised with an increased minimum wage?

4) Restaurants used to hire additional entry-level staff. They can no longer afford to do so. Has that had an effect on the employment of young people in our community?

5) The proponents always point to the results of a survey, broken down by City Council districts, showing over 70 percent or more of people supported the raise in minimum wage up to $15. I believe this might be misleading and wonder how the question was posed. Most of us would probably answer yes to a straightforward question about wages for our lowest earners. I wonder what the result would be if the question was: Would you be willing to pay an additional $1 to $3 for your favorite menu items so that the person serving you, who is making $40 an hour, can now make $41.50?

Restaurants have cut hours, hired fewer people and raised prices due to the council’s decision to rapidly increase the minimum wage. Unfortunately, the data will not tell us at what point do customers decide that they can no longer afford to dine out as frequently? Most restaurateurs fear we have already reached that point.

It’s time for the council to readjust the timeline for future increases. They could easily adopt the state of California’s timeline and then Pasadena would be in line with neighboring cities, which would make more sense.

Most small business owners are reluctant to speak out about this issue, as it pits us against the very people that we work side by side with every day. We’re not asking that the wage be reduced or rolled back. Just slow down the process and let everybody adjust.

– BOB HARRISON

GREEN STREET RESTAURANT

PASADENA

CORRECTIONS:

There were a number of errors in two stories appearing in the paper last week. In one, “Teachable Moment,” it was incorrectly reported that the last raise United Teachers of Pasadena members received was in 2014. Local teachers received a 6 percent raise on Jan. 1, 2016. In the other story, “Unanswered Questions,” about the book “A Lie Too Big To Fail” on the assassination of Robert Kennedy by Lisa Pease, due to incorrect information provided by the author, the story incorrectly reported that an unsuccessful CIA lawsuit against her publisher, Feral House, was an attempt to stop the publication of another author’s book. It was not. In addition, Pease clarified that one of the private security guards present on the night of RFK’s assassination worked for CIA contractor Robert Maheu rather than for Howard Hughes’s security company. Finally, Pease noted the improprieties in evidence handling on the RFK investigation were conducted by the LAPD criminalist, rather than the coroner. We regret any inconvenience of confusion these errors and misunderstandings may have caused.

LETTERS WANTED:

