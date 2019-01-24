Search PW
Upcoming Events
Jan
25
Fri
7:00 pm Book Discussion at Storrier Stea... @ Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden
Book Discussion at Storrier Stea... @ Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden
Jan 25 @ 7:00 pm
Leslie Buck discusses her new book “Cutting Back” at 7 p.m. Admission is included in regular garden admission of $7.50 in advance, online or $10 at the gate.
8:00 pm Pasadena Community Orchestra Con... @ First Church of the Nazarene
Pasadena Community Orchestra Con... @ First Church of the Nazarene
Jan 25 @ 8:00 pm
The orchestra, conducted by Bethany Pflueger, performs Mozart’s “Symphony No. 40,” J.S. Bach’s “G Minor Fugue,” Walton’s “Spitfire Prelude & Fugue” and Liszt’s “Les Preludes,” starting at 8 p.m. Free.
Jan
26
Sat
11:00 am Jazz ‘n Paz Fundraiser @ private residence
Jazz ‘n Paz Fundraiser @ private residence
Jan 26 @ 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
The first annual “Toast & Jam” Champagne Brunch, to raise funds for the bi-annual concert series, features a live jam session featuring Jamie Perez on vocals, Nick Mancini on vibes, John Tegmeyer, clarinet, Cooper Appelt,[...]
11:30 am Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Book Signing at Vroman’s @ Vroman's Bookstore
Jan 26 @ 11:30 am
Jeff Raz discusses and signs “The Snow Clown: Cartwheels on Borders from Alaska to Nebraska” at 11:30 a.m.
1:00 pm Guided Tour, Family Day at Norto... @ Norton Simon Museum
Guided Tour, Family Day at Norto... @ Norton Simon Museum
Jan 26 @ 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm
A guided tour visits works depicting meditation from 1 to 2 p.m. Family Day invites guests to view Titian’s “Lady in White” and then create a Renaissance flag fan like the one depicted there, from[...]
Register or Log In to pasadenaweekly.com
Join the PW Mailing List!
Recent Comments