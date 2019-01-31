Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, which was instrumental in promoting the swing music renaissance in the 1990s, celebrates a quarter-century of success Saturday night at The Rose.

Since its inception, the band has played shows at top venues around the world, sold millions of records, and its music has appeared in numerous films and television shows.

Onstage, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has performed alongside some of the country’s finest symphony orchestras. Television appearances have ranged from “Dancing with the Stars” to Super Bowl XXXIII.

After its founding by lead singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, the band got an early boost with a residency at The Derby in LA, during the height of the grunge era, no less. After releasing 11 records and playing some 2,800 live shows, the band is still showing that it’s cool to swing.

Visit bbvd.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $38 to $68. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.