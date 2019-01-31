US Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena) has reintroduced legislation to block President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting travel to the United States from several countries.

The bill, House Resolution 4271, and its companion legislation, Senate Resolution 1979, authored by Sen. Christopher Murphy (D-Conn.), would prohibit the use of any funds or fees to implement the ban.

The latest of three versions of the ban restricts to varying degrees entry from seven countries: Iran, North Korea, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Venezuela.

The media deemed the policy a “Muslim Ban” after Trump’s campaign proclamation that he would close the borders to Muslims.

“Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on,” Trump said during the campaign.

Former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan previously refused to allow a vote on Chu’s legislation to block the executive order.

Two previous versions of the ban were deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court because they targeted Muslim countries.

“That is bigotry at its worst, and it is part of the reason why we have seen an increase in hate crimes and violence since Trump started his campaign” said Chu. “And that is why Sen. Murphy and I are reintroducing our bill to block any federal funds from going towards the implementation of the Muslim ban.”

The original order issued in January 2017 barred people from seven majority-Muslim countries — Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya — from entering the US for 90 days.

It also halted refugee resettlement for 120 days and banned Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Chaos ensued at airports and protests were held in major cities, including Los Angeles and New York.

That version of the ban was later struck down by a federal court.

The revised order in March 2017 removed Iraq from the list after officials there agreed to boost cooperation with the US. The revised order also lifted the indefinite ban on Syrian refugees. But it also was struck down by a judge,

In June 2017 the US Supreme Court allowed that version of the policy to take partial effect against travelers without close links to the US.