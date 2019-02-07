2,228

American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

15

years is how long a Charlotte, North Carolina man who recruited for ISIS will serve in prison. According to CNN, prosecutors hoped Erick Hendricks would spend 30 years behind bars.

4

Egyptian policemen were wounded in an ambush when a gunman attacked a checkpoint, according to Reuters.

10

passengers riding on a bus were wounded when a gunman opened fire in Baghdad. According to Reuters, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

— Compiled by

André Coleman