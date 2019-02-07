One of President Trump’s most prominent critics on Capitol Hill, US Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), announced on Monday that he will not seek the presidency in 2020.

Contests in New Hampshire and Iowa kick off the presidential primary calendar and a visit to either state during an election season sparks speculations about a politician’s intentions, including those of Schiff, who currently heads the House Intelligence Committee.

The Democratic field is expected to include at least a dozen candidates. So far Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts), Kamala Harris (California), Cory Booker (New Jersey) and Kirsten Gillibrand (New York) have thrown their hats into the ring. House members Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) and Rep. John Delaney (Maryland), along with former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, are also running.

Warren has already visited New Hampshire. Harris has a campaign stop planned there later this month.

On Monday, during the Politics and Eggs event at Beford Village Inn, NPR reported that Schiff spoke about the dangers of authoritarianism and the impact of social media on politics.

Schiff and Trump have waged a war of words since Trump won the presidency in 2016. But Schiff also announced at the breakfast, “I’m not running.”

On the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race, Schiff’s committee this week announced it will question Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen. Schiff said one focus of the inquiry will be the Trump organization’s effort to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

“What we want to know from Michael Cohen is what can you tell us about that deal?” Schiff said. “You have admitted and pled guilty to making false statements about that deal. What can you tell us about other potential financial entanglements?”

Cohen’s closed-door testimony before Schiff’s committee is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Schiff also said he plans to take whatever action is needed, including issuing subpoenas, to ensure that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian election interference is made public.

“This is too big to be buried. This is of too great of consequence to the country to be swept under the rug,” Schiff added. “We are going to use every capability we have to make sure that the public gets to see the product of Mr. Mueller’s work.”