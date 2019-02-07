The Smithereens, a band that climbed the charts with a number of hard-rocking songs, relive the glory days of the 1980s and ’90s Saturday at The Rose.

Formed in 1980 in New Jersey, The Smithereens gained fame with various songs throughout the ensuing two decades, including “Blood and Roses,” “A Girl Like You” and “Behind the Wall of Sleep.” Over the years, they’ve continued to perform and record, boasting a huge list of albums and singles.

Saturday night, original members Dennis Diken on drums, Jim Babjak on guitar and bassist Mike Mesaros are joined on lead vocals by special guest, Marshall Crenshaw. Original lead vocalist and founding member Pat DiNizio passed away in 2017.

Visit officialsmithereens.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $28 to $58. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.