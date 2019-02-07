I

t’s Grammy week, aka that annual season of simultaneous aggravation (freeway traffic) and appreciation (multiple concert choices) that comes with living in a music mecca. The bad news (for fans) is that at press time charismatic Pink Martini vocalist Storm Large’s Valentine’s Day “Storm at Large” show sold out at Boston Court. The good news is that there are alternatives this week for those needing a fix of strong women artists with distinctive voices and songs. (For fashion-minded music fans, there’s also the Grammy Museum’s “Diamond in a Rhinestone World” exhibit of country icon Dolly Parton’s costumes.)

Last fall Norah Jones and fellow jazz- and country-loving singer-songwriters Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper revived their side project, Puss N Boots, with an East Coast tour they’re now bringing West. As with Jones’ numerous other projects, their music is melodic and tasteful; the trio’s 2014 Blue Note album “No Fools, No Fun” showcased their penchant for spare arrangements. The trio brings its shimmering harmonies to the Lodge Room, 104 N. Ave 56, Highland Park, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9; $25. pussnbootsmusic.com, lodgeroomhlp.com

That same night, singer-songwriter Caroline Spence will return to Hotel Café, this time on the main stage with Ron Pope. In the few years since the Nashville-based Springsteen fan played Altadena’s Coffee Gallery Backstage, she’s racked up accolades and signed a label deal with Rounder. That she’s handily carrying on the legacies of inspirations like Patty Griffin and Emmylou Harris is certified by Harris’ appearance on the title track of Spence’s third album, “Mint Condition,” due May 3. Expect to hear that and hopefully the Joshua Tree-inspired “Angels or Los Angeles” Saturday.

7 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Hotel Café, 1623 ½ Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood; limited tickets available at the door. Info: (323) 461-2040. carolinespencemusic.com, hotelcafe.com

Sunday afternoon will find busy actress and self-described “Americana rock ‘n’ roll queen” Emily Zuzik celebrating her birthday with a concert-like set at the Old Oak Cellars wine-tasting space in Pasadena. Opening for Songwriter Serenade showcase originator J.C. Hyke, Zuzik will be accompanied by invaluable bassist/producer Ted Russell Kamp and guitarist Dan Wistrom. Expect funny stories about motherhood and strong new tunes from the album Zuzik’s been recording at Kamp’s Highland Park studio. Zuzik performs at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at Old Oak Cellars, 2620 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena; $20 advance/$25 at the door. emilyzuzik.com, inwineinc.com/cellar-sessions/

Another soulful LA artist, Jennah Bell, has been heeding the “less is more” maxim, keeping live dates rare and focusing on marketing. She is gearing up for a European promotional tour, but if hopping a plane for London doesn’t fit in your travel plans, check out the mix of folky balladry and R&B groovers on her debut album “Anchors & Elephants,” due Feb. 22.

Last but not least, spitfire country artist and SiriusXM Outlaw Country host Elizabeth Cook’s acoustic tour with Foo Fighter Chris Shiflett and hit songwriter Kendell Marvel hits the Resident next Wednesday. Expect twang, irreverence, and fringe.

At the Resident, 428 S. Hewitt St., downtown LA, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13; $20. Info: (213) 628-7503. Elizabeth-cook.com, residentdtla.com