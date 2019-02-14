As of Monday, 4,004 days after the war in Afghanistan ended …

2,228

American military service members (0 more than last week) were reported killed in Afghanistan since the war began in 2001, according to The Associated Press.

2

bomb disposal soldiers were defusing a device in Iraq when it exploded, killing 1 of the men, according to Reuters. No one has claimed responsibility for the device.

5

policemen were killed on Tuesday when militants attacked their van in Pakistan, according to Tribune Media. The terrorists opened fire from nearby bushes.

641

people were detained in Turkey on Tuesday over alleged links to a group blamed for a 2016 failed coup, the state news agency Anadolu reported.