I love that Valentine’s Day and Black History Month are both in February. It’s a good time to reflect on love in general and gives me hope that beyond love for our special someone, we might also find love for our fellow man.

Love is all encompassing and recognizes the importance of others. If anyone had predicted prior to 1991 that four LAPD officers would violently beat an unarmed black man, be caught on videotape, and still be found “not guilty,” I would never have believed it. Much less would I have believed that years later it would become a regular occurrence for police to murder young African Americans, or that many of our youth would end up in prison for crimes they did not commit.

It is unfortunate that those occurrences are mow more prevalent than recognition for the major contributions that African Americans have made to the world. And there have been many. That is why it so important to teach black history to young people; that they become aware of the inventors, the activists, the architects, the scientists, the teachers, the writers, the artists … Aware of the love of those who have come before them, many giving up their lives in hopes of the world becoming a better place.

Because of those heroes of the past, we now have role models like Patrisse Khan Cullors, LeBron James, Stacey Abrams, KRS-One, Kamala Harris, Colin Kaepernick, Maxine Waters and Barack and Michelle Obama, among countless others.

We have people like Donzaleigh Abernathy, author and daughter of the Rev. Ralph David Abernathy, who continues to carry on her father’s work today. “I speak and teach about Martin Luther King Jr., my father, Rev. Ralph David Abernathy, and the American civil rights movement to keep the dream of freedom, liberty, justice and equality for everyone alive in America forever.”

This is a woman who truly walks her talk. I met Donzaleigh Abernathy at a Latino-themed event at Cal State, Channel Islands. Farm workers and their families had been bused in to attend. She greeted each of them as they arrived. That is love.

We have artist Rudy Cole, who in his art shines light on lesser known African Americans, such as renowned architect Paul Revere Williams, whose designs were sought after by many of Hollywood’s Golden Era elite, and Dr Joseph Jackson, whose many inventions range from the programmable DVR to Fem-Choice, the first fertility prediction app.

“My intent is to show — especially to the kids — that you don’t need to be an athlete or a movie star to achieve great things,” Cole says. “It’s time we give these people the recognition that they deserve for all the good that they’ve done.” That is love.

We have poets like Gerda Govine. “I do what I do because I cannot help it. My ancestors whisper in my ear, slide in between my sentences and provide protection that helps me to make a difference using my poetry as a way to round sharp edges of challenging conversations.” That is love.

If you believe as I do that the way to equip our young people is to acknowledge the importance of black history, you owe it to your family to attend not just the Black History Parade and Festival, but also the Black History Festival at the Pasadena Central Library on Saturday, Feb. 16. At the festival, Cole exhibits “Contributions of Black Californians: Science, Art, Inventions to the World”; producer Lyn Goldfarb presents the PBS documentary about 20-year Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley, the first African- American mayor of a predominantly white city, “Bridging the Divide: Tom Bradley and the Politics of Race”; and Donzaleigh Abernathy, author of “Partners to History: Martin Luther King, Ralph David Abernathy and the Civil Rights Movement,” will speak with a Q&A to follow.

We need to impress upon our young people that we live in a world in which one youthful mistake can ruin an entire life, and that living a good life is really the best revenge against haters. They need to understand why they owe a debt of gratitude to those who came before and sacrificed so much in order for them to live in a better world. Like our heroes of the past, they need to care about the world around them and speak out against that which is wrong. It begins by knowing black history, living with an appreciation for the past while making progress into the future.

The Black History Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Donald R. Wright Auditorium of the Pasadena Central Library, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. For more information, call (626) 744-4066 or visit cityofpasadena.net/library/events/2019-0216.