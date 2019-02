SHOWTIMES

Friday Feb. 15 to Thursday Feb. 21 Note: Times are p.m., and daily, unless otherwise indicated. All times are subject to change without notice.

PASADENA

Academy 6

1003 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 229-9400.

Call theater for titles and showtimes

iPic theaters at

One Colorado Pasadena

42 Miller Alley, (626) 639-2260.

Alita: Battle Angel Fri.-Thurs., 1, 4, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.

Cold Pursuit Fri. 1:30, 4:45, 7:45, 10:50 p.m.; Sat. 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45 p.m.; Sun. 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:40 p.m.; Mon. 1:40, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Tues. 12:45, 3:45, 10:40 p.m.; Wed. 1:30, 4:40, 7:40, 10:40 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U Fri. 2:15, 5:15, 8, 10:45 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2:15, 5:15, 8, 10:50 p.m.; Mon. 2:15, 5:15, 8, 10:45 p.m.; Tues. 2:50, 5:20, 8, 10:50 p.m.; Wed. 2:30, 5:15, 8, 10:45 p.m.; Thurs. 2:15, 5:15, 8, 10:50 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic Fri. 1:45, 4:15, 7, 9:30 p.m.; Sat. 1:55, 4:20, 7, 9:30 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 1:45, 4:15, 7, 9:30 p.m.; Tues. 1:45, 4:15, 6:45, 9:15 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 1:45, 4:15, 7, 9:30 p.m.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part Fri. 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45 p.m.; Sat. 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45 p.m.; Tues. 12:45, 3:45, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Wed. 1, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45 p.m.

Out of Africa Tues. only, 7 p.m.

Patrick Tues. only, 12:30 p.m.

What Men Want Fri.-Wed., 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.



Laemmle’s Playhouse 7

673 E Colorado Bl,

(626) 844-6500.

Black Orpheus Wed. only, 7 p.m.

Cat Video Festival Mon. only, 7:30 p.m.

Gundam NT Tues. only, 7 p.m.

My Fair Lady Wed. only, 7 p.m.

Ruben Blades Is Not My Name Mon. 7:30 p.m.; Tues. 1 p.m.

ArcLight Pasadena 14

280 E Colorado Bl, (626) 568-8888.

Alita: Battle Angel Fri.-Mon., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.

ArcLight Presents… Before Sunrise Tues. only, 7:30 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U Sat.-Sun., 11:45 a.m., 2:45, 5:30, 8, 10:30 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Thurs. only, 6, 8:15, 10:30 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic Sat.-Mon., 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 7:45, 10 p.m.

GLENDALE

Pacific Glendale 18

The Americana at Brand,322

Americana Way, Glendale

(818) 551-0218.

Alita: Battle Angel Fri.-Mon., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U Fri.-Sun., 11:50 a.m., 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:30 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Thurs. only, 6, 8:30 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 3D Thurs. only, 11 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic Fri.-Mon., 10:30 a.m., 12:45, 3, 5:15, 7:30, 9:45 p.m.

UA La Canada Flintridge

1919 Verdugo Bl, (818) 952-1940.

Alita: Battle Angel Fri.-Wed., 12:30, 6:45 p.m.

Alita: Battle Angel 3D Fri.-Wed., 3:40, 9:50 p.m.

Black Panther Sat. 7 p.m.; Mon. 4 p.m.; Wed. 1 p.m.; Thurs. 10 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman Fri. 1 p.m.; Sat. 10 p.m.; Mon. 7 p.m.; Wed. 4 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody Fri. 7 p.m.; Sun. 4 p.m.; Tues. 1 p.m.; Wed. 10 p.m.

The Favourite Fri. 10 p.m.; Sun. 7 p.m.; Tues. 4 p.m.; Thurs. 1 p.m.

Green Book Fri. 4 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m.; Mon. 10 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 7, 9:45 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Thurs. only, 6, 8:50 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic Fri.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 1:30, 4, 6:45, 9:20 p.m.

A Star Is Born Sat. 4 p.m.; Mon. 1 p.m.; Tues. 10 p.m.; Thurs. 7 p.m.

Vice Sat. 1 p.m.; Sun. 10 p.m.; Tues. 7 p.m.; Thurs. 4 p.m.

ARCADIA

AMC Santa Anita 16

Westfield Shoppingtown Mall,400 Baldwin Ave, (888) 262-4386.

2019 Best Picture Showcase Day One Sat. only, 11 a.m.

Alita: Battle Angel — An IMAX 3D Experience Fri.-Sun., 10:45 a.m., 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 10:30 a.m., 1:45, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.

Alita: Battle Angel 3D Fri.-Sun., 9:30 a.m., 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 11:45 a.m., 3, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.

Cold Pursuit Fri.-Mon., 11:10 a.m., 2, 5, 7:50, 10:45 p.m.

Fighting With My Family Thurs. only, 7, 9:45 p.m.

Gundam NT Tues. only, 7 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 1:30, 4:10, 6:45, 9:20 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Thurs. only, 6, 9 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic Fri.-Mon., 11:45 a.m., 2:15, 4:50, 7:15, 9:50 p.m.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part Fri.-Mon., 10 a.m., 1, 4, 7, 9:45 p.m.

My Fair Lady 55th Anniversary (1964) Presented by TCM Sun. 1, 5 p.m.; Wed. 3, 7 p.m.

What Men Want Fri.-Mon., 10:20 a.m., 1:20, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.

ALHAMBRA

Edwards Alhambra Renaissance Stadium 14 & IMAX

1 E. Main Street,

(626) 300-0107.

Alita: Battle Angel Fri. 7:45, 10:35 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m., 1:55, 4:50, 7:45 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 1:55, 4:50, 7:45, 10:35 p.m.

Alita: Battle Angel — An IMAX 3D Experience Fri. 1, 4, 7 p.m.; Sat.-Thurs., 1, 4, 7, 10 p.m.

Gundam NT Tues. only, 7 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U Fri. 4:45 p.m.; Sat.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:45, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Thurs. only, 6, 8:45 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic Sat. 11:45 a.m., 2:15, 4:45, 7:15, 10 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:25, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.

Miss Bala Sat. only, 10:35 p.m.

My Fair Lady 55th Anniversary (1964) Presented by TCM Sun. 1 p.m.; Wed. 3, 7 p.m.