Thursday Feb. 14 through Wednesday Feb. 20

Please note: Deadline for Calendar submissions is noon. Wednesday of the week before the issue publishes.

PASADENA, SOUTH

PASADENA & ALTADENA

1881 Bar

1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 314-2077 facebook.com/1881bar

Fridays—Live jazz

Saturdays—Gypsie jazz

Wednesdays—Reggae

The Blue Guitar

Arroyo Seco Golf Course

1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena

(323) 769-3500 blueguitar.club

Thursday—Mark Hatch & Group 5

The Boulevard Bar

3199 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 356-9304 blvdbar.com

Fridays—Drag performances hosted by Tia Wanna every Friday

Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine

655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 795-0230

cabreras.com

Thursdays—Live jazz

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays—Karaoke

Coffee Gallery Backstage

2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 798-6236 coffeegallery.com

Thursday—James Lee Stanley & John Batdorf

Friday—Lynnmarie & E3

Saturday—Matinee show w/The Beatunes Beatles tribute; evening show w/Janet Klein & Her Parlor Boys

Sunday—York Sings Dylan

Wednesday—Simon Spalding

Der Wolfskopf

72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 219-6054 derwolfskopf.com

Fridays—“Night Court” features Deejay Kind Cromang spinning vinyl soul, funk, disco and boogie

Edwin Mills by Equator

22 Mills Place, Pasadena

(626) 564-8656 edwinmills.com

Friday—Gretje Angell

Saturday—Nick Gomez

Wednesday—The Riner Scivally Trio

El Portal Restaurant

695 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 795-8553 elportalrestaurant.com

Fridays—Mariachi México

Saturdays—Alanniz

Sundays—Mariachi Bella

Ice House

24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-1894 icehousecomedy.com

Thursday—58th Annual Valentine’s Day All-Star Show w/Jackie Fabulous and others;

Friday—Hollywood Comes to Pasadena; The Liar’s Club Live; Old School Presents…

Saturday—The Night Out Comedy Show w/Cristela Alonzo and Brian McDaniel; Alex Reymundo; Comedy Juice; Hollywood Comes to Pasadena

Sunday—Keith Michael Ashton’s Sunday Before President’s Day Comedy Show; Cool Beans Comedy w/Dustin Ybarra, Conan’s Deejay Demers; Cool Beans U Alumni Show

Wednesday—Ice House Open Mic; Smokin’ Comedy Wednesday w/Jeff Dye and Michale Palascak

Kings Row Gastropub

20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-3010

kingsrowpub.com

Thursday—Thirsty Thursday w/Nigel Oxide

Friday—1990

Saturday—The Krows

Sunday—Reggae Sunday w/My Reggae Band; Shake Up Sundays w/David Macias

MEOWMEOWZ! Retro ‘80s Thrift Shop

2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 798-6969

facebook.com/meowmeowz

Fridays and Saturdays—Live music every Friday and Saturday; all ages welcome

Old Towne Pub

66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-6583

theoldtownepub.com

Live music most nignts of the week

Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association

73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena

(626) 799-5689

pasadenaballroomdance.com

Saturday—Saturday Swing Dance features Stompy Jones

Plate 38

2361 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 793-7100 plate38.com

Fridays & Saturdays—Live music on select Fridays & Saturdays

The Mixx

443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 500-0021

themixxpasadena.com

Thursday—Valentine’s Day Dinner w/Marv Robinson

Friday—Michael Haggins Band

Saturday—Laurie Morvan Band

The Rose

Paseo Colorado

245 E. Green St., Pasadena

(888) 645-5006

wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com

Thursday—Abbey Road Beatles Tribute

Friday—Fantastic Diamond Neil Diamond Tribute

Saturday—Return of the ‘80s Back to the Strip w/Fast Times Ultimate ‘80s Tribute, Pick Your Poison Poison Tribute and Back for More Ratt Tribute

Sunday— Soulful Sunday Brunch; So Petty Tom Petty Tribute

T. Boyle’s Tavern

37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena

(626) 578-0957 tboylestavern.com

Sunday—Geeks Who Drink Trivia

Tuesday—Geeks Who Drink Trivia

SAN GABRIEL VALLEY

Arcadia Blues Club

16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 447-9349

arcadiabluesclub.com

Friday—Barry G & Grease Fire; Beano Mojohand

Saturday—Artur Menezes

The Buccaneer

70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre

(626) 355-9045

https://www.facebook.com/Buccaneer-847437898642883/

Wednesday—Wednesday Night Platter Party: Bring your fave vinyl to be spun on turntable

First Cabin

46 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 446-2575

Fridays-Saturdays—Pat O’Brien & the Priests of Love exalt the blues and classic rock

The Granada

17 S. First St., Alhambra

(626) 227-2572 thegranadala.com

Thursday—Deejay Zonik; Deejay Marco

Friday—Live music w/Son Mayor; Deejay Marco; Deejay Tico; Deejay Miro

Saturday—Live music w/Conunto Oye; Deejay Martin; Deejay Marco; Deejay Miro

Sunday—Ballroom Dinner Dance w/Two’s Company; Deejay Steve

J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade

Matt Denny’s Ale House

145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia

(626) 462-0250

mattdennys.com, jchyke.com

Tuesday—Cynthia Brando; Charlie B. Roberts; T. Dan Hofstedt; Natalie Gelman

Pizza Place California

303 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel

(626) 570-9622

facebook.com/pizzaplaceca

Sundays—Open mic the first three Sundays of every month

Villa Catrina

251 N. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia

(626) 294-1973

villacatrina.com

Thursdays—Comedy open mic every first and third Thursday of the month

Wednesdays—Karaoke w/Deejay Zary

WEST OF PASADENA

Colombo’s Restaurant

1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock

(323) 254-9138

colombosrestaurant.com

Thursday—Trifecta

Friday—Steve Thompson; Blue Soul

Saturday—Ernie Draffen; Free and Easy

Sunday—V Tones

Monday—Eric Ekstrand Trio

Tuesday—Tom Armbruster

Wednesday—Jimmy Spencer & Karen Hernandez

Days Inn Lounge

450 Pioneer Drive, Glendale

(323) 259-5900

tommydodson.com

Fridays—Tommy Dodson and friends present Cabaret Fridays

The Oak and Vine

117 E. Harvard St., Glendale

(818) 507-7011

theoakandvine.com

Live music most nights of the week

Winchester Room

6522 San Fernando Road, Glendale

(818) 241-5475

thewinchesterroom.com

Friday—Karaoke

Saturday—Karaoke