PASADENA, SOUTH
PASADENA & ALTADENA
1881 Bar
1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 314-2077 facebook.com/1881bar
Fridays—Live jazz
Saturdays—Gypsie jazz
Wednesdays—Reggae
The Blue Guitar
Arroyo Seco Golf Course
1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena
(323) 769-3500 blueguitar.club
Thursday—Mark Hatch & Group 5
The Boulevard Bar
3199 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 356-9304 blvdbar.com
Fridays—Drag performances hosted by Tia Wanna every Friday
Cabrera’s Mexican Cuisine
655 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 795-0230
cabreras.com
Thursdays—Live jazz
Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays—Karaoke
Coffee Gallery Backstage
2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 798-6236 coffeegallery.com
Thursday—James Lee Stanley & John Batdorf
Friday—Lynnmarie & E3
Saturday—Matinee show w/The Beatunes Beatles tribute; evening show w/Janet Klein & Her Parlor Boys
Sunday—York Sings Dylan
Wednesday—Simon Spalding
Der Wolfskopf
72 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 219-6054 derwolfskopf.com
Fridays—“Night Court” features Deejay Kind Cromang spinning vinyl soul, funk, disco and boogie
Edwin Mills by Equator
22 Mills Place, Pasadena
(626) 564-8656 edwinmills.com
Friday—Gretje Angell
Saturday—Nick Gomez
Wednesday—The Riner Scivally Trio
El Portal Restaurant
695 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 795-8553 elportalrestaurant.com
Fridays—Mariachi México
Saturdays—Alanniz
Sundays—Mariachi Bella
Ice House
24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena
(626) 577-1894 icehousecomedy.com
Thursday—58th Annual Valentine’s Day All-Star Show w/Jackie Fabulous and others;
Friday—Hollywood Comes to Pasadena; The Liar’s Club Live; Old School Presents…
Saturday—The Night Out Comedy Show w/Cristela Alonzo and Brian McDaniel; Alex Reymundo; Comedy Juice; Hollywood Comes to Pasadena
Sunday—Keith Michael Ashton’s Sunday Before President’s Day Comedy Show; Cool Beans Comedy w/Dustin Ybarra, Conan’s Deejay Demers; Cool Beans U Alumni Show
Wednesday—Ice House Open Mic; Smokin’ Comedy Wednesday w/Jeff Dye and Michale Palascak
Kings Row Gastropub
20 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-3010
kingsrowpub.com
Thursday—Thirsty Thursday w/Nigel Oxide
Friday—1990
Saturday—The Krows
Sunday—Reggae Sunday w/My Reggae Band; Shake Up Sundays w/David Macias
MEOWMEOWZ! Retro ‘80s Thrift Shop
2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 798-6969
facebook.com/meowmeowz
Fridays and Saturdays—Live music every Friday and Saturday; all ages welcome
Old Towne Pub
66 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 577-6583
theoldtownepub.com
Live music most nignts of the week
Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association
73 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena
(626) 799-5689
pasadenaballroomdance.com
Saturday—Saturday Swing Dance features Stompy Jones
Plate 38
2361 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 793-7100 plate38.com
Fridays & Saturdays—Live music on select Fridays & Saturdays
The Mixx
443 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 500-0021
themixxpasadena.com
Thursday—Valentine’s Day Dinner w/Marv Robinson
Friday—Michael Haggins Band
Saturday—Laurie Morvan Band
The Rose
Paseo Colorado
245 E. Green St., Pasadena
(888) 645-5006
wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com
Thursday—Abbey Road Beatles Tribute
Friday—Fantastic Diamond Neil Diamond Tribute
Saturday—Return of the ‘80s Back to the Strip w/Fast Times Ultimate ‘80s Tribute, Pick Your Poison Poison Tribute and Back for More Ratt Tribute
Sunday— Soulful Sunday Brunch; So Petty Tom Petty Tribute
T. Boyle’s Tavern
37 N. Catalina Ave., Pasadena
(626) 578-0957 tboylestavern.com
Sunday—Geeks Who Drink Trivia
Tuesday—Geeks Who Drink Trivia
SAN GABRIEL VALLEY
Arcadia Blues Club
16 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 447-9349
arcadiabluesclub.com
Friday—Barry G & Grease Fire; Beano Mojohand
Saturday—Artur Menezes
The Buccaneer
70 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre
(626) 355-9045
https://www.facebook.com/Buccaneer-847437898642883/
Wednesday—Wednesday Night Platter Party: Bring your fave vinyl to be spun on turntable
First Cabin
46 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 446-2575
Fridays-Saturdays—Pat O’Brien & the Priests of Love exalt the blues and classic rock
The Granada
17 S. First St., Alhambra
(626) 227-2572 thegranadala.com
Thursday—Deejay Zonik; Deejay Marco
Friday—Live music w/Son Mayor; Deejay Marco; Deejay Tico; Deejay Miro
Saturday—Live music w/Conunto Oye; Deejay Martin; Deejay Marco; Deejay Miro
Sunday—Ballroom Dinner Dance w/Two’s Company; Deejay Steve
J.C. Hyke Songwriter Serenade
Matt Denny’s Ale House
145 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia
(626) 462-0250
mattdennys.com, jchyke.com
Tuesday—Cynthia Brando; Charlie B. Roberts; T. Dan Hofstedt; Natalie Gelman
Pizza Place California
303 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel
(626) 570-9622
facebook.com/pizzaplaceca
Sundays—Open mic the first three Sundays of every month
Villa Catrina
251 N. Santa Anita Ave., Arcadia
(626) 294-1973
villacatrina.com
Thursdays—Comedy open mic every first and third Thursday of the month
Wednesdays—Karaoke w/Deejay Zary
WEST OF PASADENA
Colombo’s Restaurant
1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock
(323) 254-9138
colombosrestaurant.com
Thursday—Trifecta
Friday—Steve Thompson; Blue Soul
Saturday—Ernie Draffen; Free and Easy
Sunday—V Tones
Monday—Eric Ekstrand Trio
Tuesday—Tom Armbruster
Wednesday—Jimmy Spencer & Karen Hernandez
Days Inn Lounge
450 Pioneer Drive, Glendale
(323) 259-5900
tommydodson.com
Fridays—Tommy Dodson and friends present Cabaret Fridays
The Oak and Vine
117 E. Harvard St., Glendale
(818) 507-7011
theoakandvine.com
Live music most nights of the week
Winchester Room
6522 San Fernando Road, Glendale
(818) 241-5475
thewinchesterroom.com
Friday—Karaoke
Saturday—Karaoke
