Music fans can enjoy the sounds of song-maker Neil Diamond — a man who has sold some 125 million records over a five-decade career — without leaving Pasadena when Fantastic Diamond visits The Rose Friday night.

Lead vocalist and founder Kevin Hogan and his band perform a note-perfect re-creation of the revered music man’s voice and songs. This popular act will have fans swooning to the numerous chart-busters, with classics including “Cherry, Cherry,” “I Am, I Said,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Cracklin’ Rose” and many others.

The musical time machine is fueled not only by Hogan’s voice, but also a top-notch crew of musicians behind him.

Visit fantasticdiamond.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and Fantastic Diamond performs at 9 p.m. Friday at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $19.50. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.