THURSDAY 2/21/19

The Blue Guitar at Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena presents Louie Cruz Beltran & His Latin Jazz Band at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, available at blueguitar.club.

FRIDAY 2/22/19

Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, presents “Matisse/Odalisque,” an exhibition of paintings representing the odalisque, a Turkish chambermaid and court lady of the Ottoman sultan, on view starting at 11 a.m. Friday and continuing through June 17. Works include some by Henri Matisse, as well as several pieces by Jean-Frédéric Bazille, Achille-Jacques-Jean-Marie Devéria and Pablo Picasso. Call (626) 449-6840 or visit nortonsimon.org.

SATURDAY 2/23/19

The Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, presents “Tuesdays with Morrie,” based on the Mitch Alborn book. The true story chronicles his friendship with his former college professor, Morrie Schwartz, and the life lessons he imparted to Alborn during the author’s Tuesday visits with Schwartz. It opens at 8 p.m. Saturday and continues through March 31. Tickets are $20 to $40. Call (626) 355-4318 or visit sierramadreplayhouse.org.

SUNDAY 2/24/19

A Jazz ‘n Paz Concert at Neighborhood UU Church, 301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena, features Black Market Reverie, with its unique combination of New Orleans bayou and French cabaret jazz, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $28 at the door. Call (626) 295-9843 or visit jaznpaz.com.

MONDAY 2/25/19

A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, launches its Noise Now series of performances, with Lineage Performing Arts Center’s “Ceiling in the Floor, a dance performance directed by Marisa Echeverria, choreographed by Lineage Artistic Director Hilary Thomas, starting at 7 p.m. Admission is on a “choose your price” basis. Call (626) 356-3121 or visit anoisewithin.org for reservations.

TUESDAY 2/26/19

Pasadena Civil War Round Table at Pasadena Public Library’s Central Branch, 285 E. Walnut St., Pasadena, presents author Jay Wertz discussing Confederate Lt. Gen. Jubal Early’s 1864 campaign that threatened Washington, DC. It starts at 7:15 p.m., free and open to the public. Visit pasadenacwrt.org.

WEDNESDAY 2/27/19

The Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, presents “Digital Nature 2019,” featuring unique, site-specific artworks projected onto the evening landscape, inspired by the natural world, by a group of contemporary artists, exploring diverse themes ranging from butterfly camouflage to bird songs. On view from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through March 3. Cost is $12 to $18 per person. Call (626) 821-3222 or visit arboretum.org.

THURSDAY 2/28/19

A pair of blues guitarists rocks The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena, as Tinsley Ellis opens, followed by Coco Montoya. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $24 to $44. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.