Tournament of Openness

Free public tours of Tournament House have begun

The public is invited to take a guided tour of Tournament House, the former Wrigley Mansion which has become an iconic Southern California landmark.

Tours will be offered, at no cost, every Thursday at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tournament of Roses volunteers from the Heritage Committee, knowledgeable of the organization’s history and details of the house, conduct the tours.

The Rose Bowl Game room renovation at Tournament House is complete and open to the public for viewing. Highlights include two new Hall of Fame touch screens, video playback of Rose Bowl Game history, depictions of Offensive and Defensive Player of the Game, a celebration of the 100-year anniversary of the 1919 Rose Bowl Game, and the B-2 flyover.

Tournament House serves as the official headquarters of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, its staff and the 935 volunteer members who work year-round to organize the annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game.

Located at 391 S. Orange Grove Blvd., the house was once home to chewing gum mogul William Wrigley Jr. and his wife, Ada. After Ada’s death in 1958, the Wrigley family presented the property to the city of Pasadena, with the request that it become the base of operations for the Tournament of Roses. The Wrigley family enjoyed the Rose Parade as it unfolded just beyond their front yard.

Surrounding Tournament House are the Wrigley Gardens, which feature a floral display of roses, camellias and annuals. The gardens feature the All-America Rose Selections (AARS) award-winning Tournament of Roses rose developed especially for the Tournament of Roses Centennial in 1989.

Groups of 10 or more may call (626) 449-4100 for tour reservations.

Small Town Magic

Author Leif Enger discusses his new novel Tuesday at Sierra Madre Playhouse

The Open Book Series presents a very special literary salon featuring Leif Enger in conversation with John Horn, host of KPCC’s “The Frame,” a radio program covering movies, music, TV, arts and entertainment. The event takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. next Thursday, Feb. 28 at the historic Sierra Madre Playhouse, located at 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd.

Enger rose to critical acclaim in literary circles with “Peace Like a River,” which reviewers described as “high-spirited and unflagging,” and was the recipient of numerous awards.

Enger was a writer and producer for the Public Radio program “Mainstreet Radio” in his home state of Minnesota. His recently released book, “Virgil Wander,” is an enchanting and timeless tale about the owner of a cinema who embarks on a journey of redemption and rediscovery with his fellow townspeople.

Open Book transforms events into experiences by hosting them in locations matching the atmosphere of their corresponding books. Nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, between the bustling suburbs of Pasadena and Arcadia, Sierra Madre has the quintessential feel of small-town America which makes it so strongly reminiscent of Greenstone, the town in Minnesota where “Virgil Wander” takes place.

Building on the successful Pasadena Festival of Women Authors event which the nonprofit Pasadena Literary Alliance has presented annually since 2009, the vision for the Open Book series is to provide opportunities for the community to enjoy authors of all kinds — both established and emerging, national and local, men and women, writers of fiction and non-fiction —in settings that complement the author’s work or background and allow for engagement with the attendees.

Tickets are $35 to $50, including a pre-program reception with beer/wine and appetizers, and a post-program of dessert, coffee and conversation. Proceeds from this nonprofit event will support the Pasadena Literary Alliance grantees. Visit pasadenaliteraryalliance.org/open-book.