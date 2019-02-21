Check out the “Laughs Before Lent” standup comedy fundraiser Saturday at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church in La Cañada Flintridge. Headlined by Guinness World Record-setting comedic juggler Ron Pearson, who has appeared on CBS’s “Late Late Show” and other TV programs, the evening also features Mary Gallagher, who recently made her national-TV standup debut on CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Scott Vinci, who has appeared frequently on the humor website Funny Or Die in addition to performing at the Comedy Store and Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank, and Pasadena Weekly Arts Editor Carl Kozlowski.

The show is devoid of politics and foul language, making it enjoyable to everyone. A reception with appetizers and beverages will precede the show at 6:30 p.m. Performances begin at 7 p.m. in the parish hall, 215 N. Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call (818) 949-4300 or visit bede.org.