Get an early start on your Saturday celebration as Celtic music sensation Green Ashes delivers a rollicking matinee show Saturday afternoon at Coffee Gallery Backstage.

The LA-based act launched in 2009 with the goal of firing up crowds at Irish pubs. The band has apparently succeeded in the effort, as the act has become a popular draw over the last decade. The members draw on diverse musical roots to produce a sound that has audience members up on their feet and dancing. Green Ashes has added its own style to traditional Irish tunes, creating a unique, fun sound.

The group has honed its music in small bars around LA, while taking influences from masters of the genre like Flogging Molly, The Pogues, Fairport Convention and The Waterboys.

Visit greenashesband.com.

Music starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. Tickets are $15. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.