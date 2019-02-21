WILLFULLY IGNORED

Re: “A Complicated Legacy,” Feb. 14

Why disgrace your cover with this vermin?

What next?

Adam Schiff?

Comey is a war criminal, a liar and committed acts of treason in the DNC/FBI/Clinton Russiagate Lie … and it is all a Vault 7 CIA lie.

Assange rubbed the truth of the CIA Vault 7 trove of disinformation tools that these RICO conspiratorial entities use to lie to us in our faces, but we don’t get it; and the CIA/Media willfully ignores same.

Save your covers for non-warmongers.

~ TERRENCE BENNETT

VIA EMAIL

WALKED THE PATH

In response to Miguel Espinosa, Jr., a heartfelt and well-written letter of concern (“Eyes Wide Open,” Letters, Jan. 17).

My kids are grown but I’ve walked that path. I would like to be in your group. There are issues here even beyond what you discussed.

~ ROBERT NATALE

VIA EMAIL

A SOLDIER-PRESIDENT

With every passing year, politicians grow more confident in their ability to thrust Americans into another war, to make decisions that benefit themselves and not their constituents, and to increase their profits as the average American can hardly scrape by. Few politicians take a stand against this, to what has become the norm, and when they do, the mainstream media will either smear them or not cover them at all. It takes a soldier-president to reverse this course. Fortunately, we have such a candidate right now.

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard officially kicked off her presidential campaign in Waikiki. A major in the Army National Guard, Gabbard, 37, did two tours of duty in the Middle East before being elected to Congress in 2012. She drew on that experience during her announcement.

“These powerful politicians dishonor the sacrifices made by every one of my brothers and sisters in uniform and their families, as they are the ones who pay the prices of these wars,” she said. During her time in Congress, Gabbard has taken the now rare position of calling out and opposing the United States’ interventionist military policies. Gabbard further expressed that “every American pays the price for these wars that cost us trillions of dollars since 9/11.”

Tulsi Gabbard has a history of taking a stand. In 2016 she resigned from her position as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee to endorse Bernie Sanders, as the Establishment Democrats and the mainstream media made an orchestrated attempt to push their candidate of choice, Hillary Clinton. It would seem history repeats itself. CNN has already effectively endorsed Kamala Harris, providing her with favorable coverage and a prime-time town hall event.

Over the years I’ve learned it’s best to first follow the money. Kamala Harris’s largest donor is Warner Media Group, the parent company of CNN. Tulsi Gabbard is a unique 2020 presidential candidate who is not taking corporate PAC money to fund her campaign. That means all of her funding must come from the people.

I was not yet 12 years old when John Kennedy delivered his inaugural address. His speech had a profound impact in my life when several years later I would volunteer to join the Marine Corps. Major Gabbard turned to those inspiring words when she said this: “I ask you to join me, in this spirit of putting service before self, to stand up against the forces of greed and corruption. John F. Kennedy once said, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.’ We must heed his call to action today, at this critical time in our history. We must stand up and fight for the soul of our country.”

It is clear that we, as a nation, have forgotten the core principles of what America was meant to be. Tulsi Gabbard’s words and deeds as a soldier and elected representative offer a glimmer of hope that she might be the right leader to help us all rediscover what it means to be an American.

“When we raise our right hand and volunteer to serve, we set aside our own interests to serve our country, to fight for all Americans. It is this principle of service above self that is at the heart of every soldier. At the heart of every service number.” She continued, “I will bring this soldier’s principles to the White House, restoring the values of dignity, honor and respect to the presidency and above all else, love for our people and love for our country.”

~ WILLIAM PAPARIAN

FORMER MAYOR OF PASADENA

LETTERS WANTED:

Send letters to kevinu@pasadenaweekly.com. For news tips and information about happenings and events, contact Kevin at the address above or call (626) 584-1500, ext. 115. Contact Deputy Editor André Coleman at andrec@pasadenaweekly.com and at ext. 114.

UzpfSTk5OTk2NjA0OToxMDIxMzc1OTQ3Mzk1MzMwOA/ UzpfSTk5OTk2NjA0OToxMDIxMzc1OTQ3Mzk1MzMwOA/UzpfST5OTk2NjA0OToxMDIxMzc1OTQ3Mzk1MzMwOA/

– DONALD MCBAIN

THOUSAND OAKS

THE GREEN NEW DEAL

I’m a 24-year-old software engineer, and I am concerned that our country does not consider its citizen’s lives a priority.

Not long ago the United Nations told the world that we have 12 years to rid our civilization of fossil fuels to avoid catastrophic climate disaster.

How do our political leaders choose to respond to this call for action? It seems they see two choices: 1) follow the president, who does not believe in the vast majority of scientists who have dedicated their entire lives toward the subject matter, in saying that climate change isn’t real, or 2) follow Nancy Pelosi and a neoliberal agenda in proposing a committee with no authority to make real actions just to, at the surface, appeal to the masses.

However, it turns out that there is a less supported yet substantially better option. We have leaders in our country, leaders such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who have created a resolution to drafted a House Select Committee for a Green New Deal in Congress.

The Green New Deal has the opportunity to create millions of green jobs, rid ourselves of fossil fuels and become a world leader in green energy exports. The Green New Deal is our best shot at saving our species, all the while acting as a massive economic stimulus.

At the time of this writing, Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution had 10 supporters in Congress. If we are to move forward as a country and as a species, we need Congress members everywhere to support this action, Congress members such as our very own Rep. Judy Chu.

I wonder what side of the coin she will be on.

– SAM BERNDT

PASADENA

THE TIME IS NOW

It’s time to change the discourse about climate change. We’re facing devastating consequences due to climate change. I support Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution to create a House Select Committee for a Green New Deal in Congress. We need a Green New Deal to create millions of green jobs, move our country off fossil fuels, and protect working people of all backgrounds. Congress members should support this resolution.

– RAUL ANORVE

LOS ANGELES

LETTERS WANTED:

Send letters to kevinu@pasadenaweekly.com. To share news tips and information about happenings and events, contact Kevin at the address above or call (626) 584-1500, ext. 115. Contact Deputy Editor André Coleman by writing to andrec@pasadenaweekly.com or calling (626) 584-1500, ext. 114.